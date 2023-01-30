Read full article on original website
South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, South Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while cha...
Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4
Authorities determined an injured woman found on Highway 91 nearly four decades ago is Mary Anga Cowan, whose family never knew what happened to her after she disappeared in 1985 The identity of a woman who was found unconscious along a Georgia highway nearly four decades ago has finally been confirmed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced this week that the injured woman discovered on the west side of Highway 91 near Newton, Ga., on May 14, 1985, was Mary Anga Cowan, a mother of four who went by "Angie" and...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Remains found in Oklahoma identified as missing 4-year-old girl
Remains found last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, authorities said Thursday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had initially been unable to confirm the remains, found Jan. 17 in rural Grady County, were those of Athena Brownfield and said a medical examiner would make the identification.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
Swim instructor arrested months after 4-year-old drowns during lesson, Georgia cops say
The boy was on his second day of swim lessons when he went under and didn’t resurface.
Washington Examiner
Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard
Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
Human Bones Found Behind Dunkin' Donuts Identified As Man Missing Since 2019
An autopsy is being carried out to determine how Matthew Turner died, said a county coroner in Georgia.
16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say
It was “a heinous act of violence,” the sheriff says.
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial
The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
‘No, hell no!’ Murdaugh’s 911 call from night of the murders plays for jury
The audio from a distraught Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night his wife and son were murdered was played during the first day of testimony at the former attorney’s murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
"I Miss Her And I Want Her Back," Says A Georgia Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter. Where Is Courtney Graham?
31-year-old Courtney Graham shares a home on Sixth Avenue in Moultrie, Georgia with her mother, Dorothy McIntyre. Courtney had a birthday coming up on October 22. On October 7, 2019, Courtney left the house and went to work. Dorothy had no idea this would be the last time she saw her daughter.
Students mercilessly assault 9-year-old girl on school bus, parents pressing charges: video
At least two students assaulted a 9-year-old girl on a bus in Florida and a video captured the incident. Her parents are pressing charges against the school and the boys.
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and...
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
Three people were shot, including a father and a son, at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police s...
