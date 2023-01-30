ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4

Authorities determined an injured woman found on Highway 91 nearly four decades ago is Mary Anga Cowan, whose family never knew what happened to her after she disappeared in 1985 The identity of a woman who was found unconscious along a Georgia highway nearly four decades ago has finally been confirmed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced this week that the injured woman discovered on the west side of Highway 91 near Newton, Ga., on May 14, 1985, was Mary Anga Cowan, a mother of four who went by "Angie" and...
NEWTON, GA
NBC News

Remains found in Oklahoma identified as missing 4-year-old girl

Remains found last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, authorities said Thursday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had initially been unable to confirm the remains, found Jan. 17 in rural Grady County, were those of Athena Brownfield and said a medical examiner would make the identification.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Washington Examiner

Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard

Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
FLINT, MI
The Independent

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
DELPHI, IN
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash

Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
ISLANDTON, SC

