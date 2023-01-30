Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Residents Raise Concerns Over Higher Water Bills
Roughly 2,700 people call Osseo their home. Right now, some of those people are upset over their water bill. “It’s money coming out of my pocket, and everyone else’s,” said John Hall, an Osseo resident who once served as mayor. Specifically, Hall is talking about the rate...
THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill
MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson completes construction of 222-unit high-rise apartment in downtown Minneapolis
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on Moment, a $66 million, 222-unit high-rise apartment tower developed by Sherman Associates. Designed by ESG Architecture & Design, the 292,448-square-foot multi-family housing project is located at 650 Portland Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. The second floor of the 10-story building is home to Firefighters For Healing...
fox9.com
'Over capacity' event at Minneapolis Islamic center ends with stifled emergency response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "over capacity" event at an Islamic center in Minneapolis resulted in a disjointed emergency response Thursday evening with first responders walking on foot to get to the scene due to blocked roads, fire officials report. Calls for the incident came in shortly before 7 p.m....
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Click-And-Ride Offers $3 Fares
Plymouth residents might be familiar with Park-and-Rides throughout the city, but many don’t know about the city’s Click-and-Ride service that makes house calls. “This has been in existence since the 1980’s, but we still get calls from people who are not aware we have transit services available in the city of Plymouth,” said Nur Kasin, Transit Administrator, city of Plymouth.
ccxmedia.org
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
In Minneapolis, transit employees got pay increases with bus drivers making $200k
(The Center Square) – At a time when fare revenue and passenger trips have plummeted, the Minneapolis transit system has given its employees pay increases. Top administrators at Metro Transit saw significant pay increases by as much as $55,000 in case from 2020 to 2022. Also, one bus driver made $201,853 and another bus driver made $195,717 last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for bus drivers in the United States is $23.37 which equates to $48,600 for a...
mprnews.org
Minneapolis City Council too gridlocked to change homeless encampment approach
This is part three of a five-part series from MPR News examining how the city of Minneapolis approached homeless encampments in 2022. The string of evictions in September and October ignited another wave of community outrage about how Minneapolis treats people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Dozens of homeless residents and allies...
Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Colleen Ronnei of Chanhassen said her son Luke had a magnetic personality. "Luke was a really gregarious, charming guy," Ronnei said. "He was handsome and funny and he had a beautiful soul." Unfortunately, underneath his shining personality, Luke struggled with anxiety and depression. At age 17,...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Looks to Hire Police from Other Cities to Fill Staffing Needs
An officer shortage in Golden Valley is prompting the police department to take creative measures to respond to calls and fill vacancies. The Golden Valley Police Department currently has 17 sworn officers, but they’re budgeted to have 31. During a city council work session this week, Police Chief Virgil Green laid out some of the reasons for the officer shortage and discussed steps to fill that void in the meantime.
accesspress.org
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K
At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant due to COVID-19.
FirstService caretaker says he and wife were fired for union activity, wage theft lawsuit
Kevin Borowske and his wife were fired recently by FirstService Residential after a history of organizing workers for fair pay and a union. He led a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota caretakers at FirstService — the largest property management company in North America —for wage theft and won a $225,000 settlement (before attorney fees) […] The post FirstService caretaker says he and wife were fired for union activity, wage theft lawsuit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis prepares to roll out revamped police oversight system
MINNEAPOLIS — This spring, the city of Minneapolis will implement a new system of police oversight. Whether it will work depends on whom you ask. The director of the city's Civil Rights Department calls it a "significant step forward" for transparency and accountability within the Minneapolis Police Department. Council President Andrea Jenkins says it's a good start, while other council members and community activists argue it lacks the power to create any real change.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Business Tenants Given Two More Months to Find New Home
A group of business owners in Brooklyn Park received some good news this week with only a day to spare before a crucial deadline. A number of tenants of the Brooklyn Executive Plaza along Brooklyn Boulevard were told by their landlord in December that they had to vacate their office space by Jan. 31. But after some push back, the landlord, Innovative Property Services, notified the tenants on Monday that they now have an additional two months.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Sets Special Election Date to Fill Vacant Council Seat
The city of Brooklyn Park has now finalized calendar dates to fill a vacant city council seat. The West District council seat was previously held by Susan Pha, who was elected last fall to serve in the state Senate. According to the city clerk’s office, a special primary election will...
ccxmedia.org
Patrol Sergeant Named New Hope ‘Employee of the Year’
A New Hope police sergeant is getting significant recognition from the city he serves. Sergeant Mike TenEyck was named New Hope’s “2023 Employee of the Year.”. TenEyck has been with the police department since 2008 serving in a variety of roles. Those include school resource officer, drug task force officer, SWAT and temporary sergeant, before his promotion to sergeant in 2020.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Park Board considers removing Sibley from name of city park
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to review possible name changes for Sibley Park. The park spans two city blocks at Longfellow Avenue and 40th Street East. The park is named for Minnesota's first governor Henry Sibley. Sibley was also responsible for the mass execution at Mankato. The push to change the park's name is the latest in a series of similar decisions to rename Minnesota schools, parks, and lakes. There is also an effort to change the name of Sibley State Park near New London.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
