stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
wbrz.com
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement in the capital area says claims from New Orleans leaders saying that Baton Rouge officers are heading to the Crescent City to help handle Mardi Gras revelers aren't accurate. "Jeanerette for example... Wow! You know? Of course, Tangiaphoa... Wow! You know? And of course our...
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest today
The funeral for a Louisiana State University student who was reportedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest Friday. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
wbrz.com
Federal lawsuit over EBR Parish Prison suicide to move forward
BATON ROUGE - A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff and a health care firm that serviced the local jail, allowing the case centered on the death of an inmate there to move forward. U.S. District Court Judge John DeGravelles cleared...
theadvocate.com
In West Feliciana Parish, some property owners can't get insurance due to crime at Angola
Residents of West Feliciana Parish may have been having a tougher time getting insurance due to improper crime data. “St. Francisville is the type of town where we don’t really lock our doors," said Clay Pinson, who owns Record Agency, an independent insurance agency in St. Francisville. “But suddenly, I started getting notices from our carriers that it’s a crime zone.”
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
theadvocate.com
African American Read-ins and Free First Sunday: Around Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
theadvocate.com
Did cops trample rights, use too much force on Alton Sterling protesters? Trial opens.
A trial over claims that police used excessive force and violated the First Amendment while quelling protests after Alton Sterling's 2016 death opened in Baton Rouge federal court Wednesday with a lawyer for the activists saying members of the group did what they could to comply with contradictory instructions given by law officers.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge General employees receive thousands in unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Great Employee Give Back of 2023 is a new program to help businesses return unclaimed property to their employees. The program handed out nearly 600 unclaimed property checks including a total of $42,592.59 to employees at Baton Rouge General Hospital. The state designates that...
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Rape, death can't be separated from underage drinking
Even though LSU has a questionable past regarding handling sexual assault cases, the latest incident of a tragic rape and death of a student in no way should be connected with the other cases involving LSU, as is presently playing out in the media. The entire blame rests with the...
theadvocate.com
'A call to action': Higher education leaders meet at LSU to discuss improvement plans
Standing before leaders of all 28 of Louisiana’s public postsecondary schools, Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed Wednesday the state’s renewed focus on improving higher education. "Education really does mean opportunity," he said. "We have a lot of work to do to expand access to affordable education and create...
Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
wbrz.com
Deputy stepping away from department, focusing on campaign for sheriff amid internal turmoil
PORT ALLEN - A major with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office — who's now campaigning to be the department's next sheriff — is distancing himself from an internal mess at the agency exposed in recent months by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Zack Simmers published an announcement...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
