WYTV.com
Warren man sentenced for federal drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who prosecutors said was selling fentanyl from his mother’s home was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison. Lynn Williams, 24, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond.
WFMJ.com
FBI take rifle, computers from Cortland home
Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation converged on a Cortland home early Friday. The FBI went to the home on the 100 Winter Lane at around 7:30 a.m. 21 News saw agents bring computers and a rifle out of the house. Contacted by 21 News, an FBI spokesperson from...
WFMJ.com
Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff's Office from Wake County, North Carolina.
Sebring-area couple facing new charges
A husband and wife from the Sebring area could be back in court next week. Now, they are facing new charges.
Local doctor pleads guilty to unnecessary opioid prescriptions
A doctor who had a practice in Niles has entered a plea agreement in his case on charges that he prescribed unneeded opioids, including those to patients he was involved with sexually.
Austintown murder suspect now faces rape charges
He has already been charged with aggravated murder, murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, and domestic violence.
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 1, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
According to U.S. Marshals and Warren Police, he was taken into custody in regards to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Detective in Youngstown murder case walks jurors through arrest
The lead detective in the Samuel Byrd murder case Thursday walked jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court through the process of determining that Byrd was the suspect in the killing of a man at a South Avenue gas station.
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public's help.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
WFMJ.com
New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine
Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
Man pleads, sentenced for 2020 shooting death on North Side
A man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a December 2020 shooting death as well as a robbery.
