YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who prosecutors said was selling fentanyl from his mother’s home was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison. Lynn Williams, 24, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO