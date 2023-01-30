ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Human smuggler crashes vehicle onto Texas Highway during high-speed pursuit

Two human smugglers, both under the age of 16, crashed during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Frio County, Texas. A 15-year-old smuggler led troopers on a car chase Wednesday but due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old passenger, who...
San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen

SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody

UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday

PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
PEARSALL, TX
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Morning fire injures one person

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One person was injured in a house fire this morning on the city's South Side. The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street. “Crews are working to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Andre McDonald awaits verdict for murder trial

SAN ANTONIO — The closing arguments of the jury trial for Air Force Major Andrew McDonald of the murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald in 2019 will continue Friday. The jury started their deliberation around 1:45 p.m. and continued 5 hours later. The jury was released for Thursday night and will continue their deliberations at 9:15 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

