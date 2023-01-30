Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after crashing following a high-speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - Reports of shots fired at a home leads to a high-speed chase outside Bexar County and ends with one man in custody. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Southeast Bexar County when deputies got a call about shots being fired at a home after some sort of argument.
news4sanantonio.com
Human smuggler crashes vehicle onto Texas Highway during high-speed pursuit
Two human smugglers, both under the age of 16, crashed during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Frio County, Texas. A 15-year-old smuggler led troopers on a car chase Wednesday but due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old passenger, who...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
news4sanantonio.com
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody
UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot victim twice then later flagged down officer claiming self defense, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man he claims he killed in self defense. Kameron Hunter Johns, 24, was charged on Wednesday with murder. According to the arrest report, Johns flagged an officer down just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 15...
news4sanantonio.com
Good Samaritan put his life at risk to extinguish flames during fiery wreck
SAN ANTONIO - Kenneth Ramirez thought he was doing a free routine battery check for a customer at Advanced Auto Parts on North General McMullen Drive. But Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf helped set up the fake maintenance checkup as part of a CASH FOR KINDNESS surprise. “How are...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
news4sanantonio.com
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday
PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
news4sanantonio.com
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy
SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
news4sanantonio.com
Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
news4sanantonio.com
Morning fire injures one person
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One person was injured in a house fire this morning on the city's South Side. The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street. “Crews are working to...
news4sanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
news4sanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
news4sanantonio.com
Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Jurors find Andre McDonald guilty of manslaughter; not guilty of murder
SAN ANTONIO - A stunning verdict in the murder trial of Andre McDonald late Friday afternoon. The Air Force Major found not guilty of murdering his wife Andreen, whose body was found dumped in a field back in 2019. Instead, the jury chose to convict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
news4sanantonio.com
City says new 'hot spot policing' effort different from the Memphis SCORPION unit
SAN ANTONIO - Tensions are high after videos showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. The officers were members of the department's SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The unit was created in 2021 to help reduce violent crime in Memphis.
news4sanantonio.com
Andre McDonald awaits verdict for murder trial
SAN ANTONIO — The closing arguments of the jury trial for Air Force Major Andrew McDonald of the murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald in 2019 will continue Friday. The jury started their deliberation around 1:45 p.m. and continued 5 hours later. The jury was released for Thursday night and will continue their deliberations at 9:15 a.m.
