Cody Rhodes to kick off WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley to make WrestleMania decision

WWE has made a few announcements for the Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw.

Tonight's Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw will feature appearances by both Royal Rumble match winners.

WWE has announced that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to kick off Raw tonight. Rhodes entered the men's Rumble as the 30th entrant and last eliminated Gunther to win the match. As the men's Rumble winner, Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley entered the women's Royal Rumble first and went the distance to win the match. Tonight, Ripley will reveal which championship she's going to challenge for at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair is the current Raw Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The build to Elimination Chamber is also set to kick off on Raw tonight. Austin Theory will defend his United States title in an Elimination Chamber match at the Saturday, February 18 pay-per-view. Tonight, there will be qualifying matches to begin to determine who will join Theory in the Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano are both set for tonight's show.

The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma is hosting Raw tonight. The updated lineup for the episode is listed below: