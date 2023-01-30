ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cody Rhodes to kick off WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley to make WrestleMania decision

By Joseph Currier
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWfoN_0kWdF0cG00

WWE has made a few announcements for the Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sodBF_0kWdF0cG00

WWE

Tonight's Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw will feature appearances by both Royal Rumble match winners.

WWE has announced that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to kick off Raw tonight. Rhodes entered the men's Rumble as the 30th entrant and last eliminated Gunther to win the match. As the men's Rumble winner, Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley entered the women's Royal Rumble first and went the distance to win the match. Tonight, Ripley will reveal which championship she's going to challenge for at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair is the current Raw Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The build to Elimination Chamber is also set to kick off on Raw tonight. Austin Theory will defend his United States title in an Elimination Chamber match at the Saturday, February 18 pay-per-view. Tonight, there will be qualifying matches to begin to determine who will join Theory in the Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano are both set for tonight's show.

The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma is hosting Raw tonight. The updated lineup for the episode is listed below:

  • Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will kick off the show
  • Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will make her WrestleMania decision
  • US title Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable
  • US title Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life

“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
tjrwrestling.net

Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE

Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PennLive.com

Legendary former WWE wrestler has died

Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
tjrwrestling.net

John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed

There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tjrwrestling.net

Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68

Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
webisjericho.com

Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble

This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
tjrwrestling.net

Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”

A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
DELAWARE STATE
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns

For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
New York Post

Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep

Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully

A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
wrestlinginc.com

'The Genius' Lanny Poffo Dead At 68

Lanny Poffo, known during his time in the World Wrestling Federation as "Leaping Lanny" and "The Genius," has died at age 68. The news was broken by "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan on his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon. The cause of his death is unknown at the time of this writing.
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery

Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy