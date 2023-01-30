ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlene Smith
3d ago

Time for him to retire. what has he done for the state he is from? we are like the 4th highest cost of living state..

News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
NBC News

Much has changed in 3 months, but a new NBC News poll finds plenty is still the same

So much has changed in the nearly three months since the November midterm elections:. Republicans winning control of the U.S. House and Democrats keeping the Senate; former President Donald Trump’s announced presidential bid and special counsel investigation; a special investigation for President Biden, too; the GOP’s chaotic speaker vote — and more.
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Sen. Hassan sponsors bill to stop sale of oil reserves to China

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is joining a crew of Republicans over oil and China. Hassan signed onto a bill headed up by Ted Cruz and several other Republicans to ban the sale of American crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to any company under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

House Lawmakers pass $300M spending plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A grab bag of extra spending is making its way through the statehouse. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The House of Representatives passed the...
VERMONT STATE

