Carlene Smith
3d ago
Time for him to retire. what has he done for the state he is from? we are like the 4th highest cost of living state..
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Her $174,000 Congressional Salary
The Republican lawmaker described the pitfalls of her job, including the large amount of time it requires.
Final Reading: Vermont cannabis growers ask Legislature to consider them farmers
Former state senator John Rodgers presented his former colleagues with a printed-out list of 20 proposed regulatory and statutory changes to the state’s cannabis industry. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont cannabis growers ask Legislature to consider them farmers.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly
Greene's amendment failed by one of the most lopsided votes you'll ever see as Democrats and Republicans alike rejected it en masse.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Help wanted: In a slap to Trump, Michigan lawmakers come knocking on DeSantis’ door | Opinion
Republican leaders from the Great Lakes State decide Donald Trump looks like a loser in 2024, the Editorial Board writes.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NBC News
Much has changed in 3 months, but a new NBC News poll finds plenty is still the same
So much has changed in the nearly three months since the November midterm elections:. Republicans winning control of the U.S. House and Democrats keeping the Senate; former President Donald Trump’s announced presidential bid and special counsel investigation; a special investigation for President Biden, too; the GOP’s chaotic speaker vote — and more.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
WCAX
Sen. Hassan sponsors bill to stop sale of oil reserves to China
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is joining a crew of Republicans over oil and China. Hassan signed onto a bill headed up by Ted Cruz and several other Republicans to ban the sale of American crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to any company under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.
WCAX
House Lawmakers pass $300M spending plan
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A grab bag of extra spending is making its way through the statehouse. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The House of Representatives passed the...
WCAX
Former Bennington lawmaker featured in new documentary about online harassment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. Kiah Morris represented Bennington at the Statehouse in 2018 until she gave up her seat following online racist and...
