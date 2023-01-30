ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Watch: Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols' funeral

The List

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg: The Facts About JFK's Eldest Grandchild

The Kennedy family has kept us captivated for decades, from John F. Kennedy's political career to Jackie Kennedy's beloved style and grace, and of course, the family tragedies that seemed to follow them everywhere. With politics seemingly in their genes, many family members have had their time in the spotlight. Now, another member of the Kennedy family is turning heads wherever she goes: Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.
A.V. Club

Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring

Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
MSNBC

Exclusive: Ron Klain takes Lawrence through his West Wing office

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell joins Pres. Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain as he gets set to leave his role in the Biden Administration. Klain, who has worked with the president for decades, shares the stories behind the photos in his White House office in a Last Word exclusive.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC

Black History, Uncensored: Why Florida's GOP targeted bell hooks

This Black History Month is unlike others in recent memory. White fragility and willful ignorance of Black history have always posed an obstacle to the truthful teaching of America’s past and present. But we haven’t seen conservatives this rabid — and coordinated — in their effort to obscure that history since, arguably, the post-Civil War Redemption era.
MSNBC

Three EMTs fired for their response to beating of Tyre Nichols

