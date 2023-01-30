Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Watch: Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols' funeral
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz to MSNBC: There was a side deal but I lost my copy
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Rose Kennedy Schlossberg: The Facts About JFK's Eldest Grandchild
The Kennedy family has kept us captivated for decades, from John F. Kennedy's political career to Jackie Kennedy's beloved style and grace, and of course, the family tragedies that seemed to follow them everywhere. With politics seemingly in their genes, many family members have had their time in the spotlight. Now, another member of the Kennedy family is turning heads wherever she goes: Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
The last video Paul Murdaugh recorded, filmed just minutes before he was killed, shows a chocolate Labrador retriever wagging its tail. In the background, there are three voices — including one that Paul’s friends say belongs to Alex Murdaugh.
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
A.V. Club
Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring
Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
MSNBC
Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska
The Biden administration protected one of the world's most valuable wild salmon fisheries in Alaska this week, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 31, 2023.
MSNBC
Exclusive: Ron Klain takes Lawrence through his West Wing office
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell joins Pres. Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain as he gets set to leave his role in the Biden Administration. Klain, who has worked with the president for decades, shares the stories behind the photos in his White House office in a Last Word exclusive.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: Why Florida's GOP targeted bell hooks
This Black History Month is unlike others in recent memory. White fragility and willful ignorance of Black history have always posed an obstacle to the truthful teaching of America’s past and present. But we haven’t seen conservatives this rabid — and coordinated — in their effort to obscure that history since, arguably, the post-Civil War Redemption era.
MSNBC
Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning
NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton and civil rights attorney David Henderson discuss the funeral held today for Tyre Nichols and what the path forward for justice isFeb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home
The FBI is currently searching President Biden's Rehoboth Beach home for classified documents, Kristen Welker reports.Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
Three EMTs fired for their response to beating of Tyre Nichols
MSNBC
Joy Reid on Tyre Nichols death: It’s not the race of the officer--it's the design of the system
Tyre Nichols’ death after a brutal beating by Memphis police is renewing the debate on policing in America. Police brutality dating back to the very origins of America is discussed by Joy Reid and her panel of experts.Jan. 31, 2023.
