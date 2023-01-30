Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
hamlethub.com
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Three Bluebirds...
hamlethub.com
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
hamlethub.com
The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors
Norwalk, CT – The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a...
hamlethub.com
The Norwalk Art Space Unveils First Exhibit of 2023: “Alternative Realities”
NORWALK, CT — With a constant drumbeat of negative headlines, social media posts, and bad news swirling around our heads, Susan Hardesty’s new exhibit at The Norwalk Art Space offers an escape from our current reality. As a Korry Fellow with The Norwalk Art Space, Hardesty curated “Alternative Realities,” which features the works of 15 regional artists.
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield
If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
hamlethub.com
More than 200 Eversource customers in New Canaan are without power, message from Emergency Management Director Russ Kimes
This evening, Friday, February 3, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan informed the community that Eversource is reporting 225 outages in New Canaan. "We do not have an estimated restoration time for any outages in town however we do know of at least four Eversource...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Total Body Performance Fitness And Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Total Body...
hamlethub.com
Westport Playhouse Presents Reading of Comedy "As Bees in Honey Drown"
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan. In “As Bees in Honey Drown,” a young, gay,...
hamlethub.com
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
hamlethub.com
New Milford Public Library unveils restorations on February 18 with ribbon cutting celebration, tours, and activities!
New Milford Public Library will open its beautifully restored facility to the public on Saturday, February 18th. The Library Board of Trustees, Library Construction Committee Members, Library Staff, Friends of the Library, and Mayor look forward to welcoming you to the new library!. Please join us for a ceremony and...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Weather Alert: Temperatures to Drop, Gusty Winds May Cause Downed Trees and Wires
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout today, Friday, February 3 and overnight. High and gusty winds are expected to cause downed trees and wire damage. For power outages call Eversource at 800-286-2000 or report online. Parks & Rec (195 Danbury Rd - 203-431-2755) will be open today until 10pm and...
hamlethub.com
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog
Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office
In this episode of "This Week in the City," Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office in regard to motor vehicle registration compliance. The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Kenney Electrical Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kenney Electrical...
hamlethub.com
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
hamlethub.com
Westport Police Response to Connecticut Post Article
On January 31, 2023, the Connecticut Post newspaper published an article titled “Advocates call for policing reforms, as Lamont questions whether Tyre Nichols incident could happen in CT.”. This article discussed the recent events in Memphis and how that incident translates to Connecticut. The author of the article, Alex...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?
Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will mandate building projects of 4 or more dwelling units to include 15% affordable, which comply with all existing regulations. Inclusionary Zoning as drafted today, may impact ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. Builders...
hamlethub.com
Eastern student Sabrina Greco of Redding makes fall 2022 Dean's List
Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among them is full-time student Sabrina Greco of Redding, who majors in Psychology. To qualify for Dean's List, full-time students must complete a minimum of...
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
Comments / 0