‘It is wrong. It is unfair.’ - Departure of PS 184 acting principal sparks parent and student outrage

Angry parents and students protested outside of P.S. 184 in Brownsville Monday afternoon following the school’s decision last week not to hire the school’s acting principal to the full-time position.



For the last eight years, Andy John Duncan served as the school's assistant principal – then last March, she stepped in as interim acting principal. As the district searched to fill the permanent principal position, some parents thought Duncan was the perfect choice. But on Friday, they learned that would not be the case.



Superintendent Dr. Khalek Kirland announced on Friday that the school would not be moving forward with Duncan’s application and that it was her last day at P.S. 184.



The city’s Department of Education told News 12 she will now serve as an assistant principial at a different school.



The news shocked parents and students who said there was no warning. Parents told News 12 that she was an outstanding leader who held the school together.



"It is wrong. It is unfair,” said Leona Brice, a parent and former education assistant at the school. “If you look at our students, they're broken. They didn't even have a chance to say goodbye.”



Those who protested Monday say they will be addressing the issue again at the school leadership team meeting on Thursday. The superintendent says he will also be there to answer any questions they may have.