Mike P. Bollard, age 71, of Pocahontas
Mike P. Bollard, age 71, of Pocahontas, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home in Pocahontas, Iowa. Funeral Service is 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. There will be no burial at...
Alfred W. Fowler, age 69, of Holstein
Alfred W. Fowler, age 69, of Holstein, Iowa died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein. Memorial services will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in the...
Co-Commodores Selected for 2023 Star Spanged Spectacular
Jared and Ty Eggers, Star Spangled Spectacular 2023 commodores, have selected Holly Schipper and Liz Smith, Sugar Bowl Gift Shop owners, as co-commodores for the July 3-4 events. Schipper and Smith will assist Eggerses in planning the annual Independence Day celebration in Storm Lake before taking over as commodores for...
135 Units of Blood Collected from LifeServe January Storm Lake Blood Drives
KAYLA VAZQUEZ – 1 Gallon. Two LifeServe blood drives are scheduled in Storm Lake this month, including this coming Tuesday, February 7th from 12:30 to 5:30pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church ...and Friday, February 17th from 9am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church. Text the word “LIFESERVE” to 999-777 to schedule your next appointment.
Sioux Central Basketball Teams Sweep Storm Lake 2-2-23
With tournament time right around the corner the Sioux Central basketball teams turned in another great night of basketball sweeping Storm Lake in a non-conference double-header played Thursday night at Sioux Rapids. The Rebels girls team improved to 14-5 with a decisive 73-43 win over the Tornadoes. Bradi Krager led...
Storm Lake St. Mary's Celebrated Catholic Schools Week This Week
Catholic schools throughout the Sioux City Diocese, including Storm Lake St. Mary's, celebrated Catholic Schools Week this week. St. Mary's celebrated the week with a visit from Bishop R. Walker Nickless, an All-School Mass service, alumni in-person and virtual meet and greets, a food drive, as well as several activities for students and staff. Through all of the events, Storm Lake St. Mary's focused on teaching students the value that Catholic education provides, and its contributions to the church, communities, and the nation.
Spencer Schools Determine Makeup Full-Days for Snow Days
Spencer Schools have remedied a schedule of how it will handle the makeup days due to the canceled snow days this winter. Students will attend full days of classes on February 21st, April 17th, May 26th, and May 30th. The last day of school is scheduled for May 31st with...
City of Storm Lake Releases Numbers Regarding Late January Snow Removal Operations
The City of Storm Lake has released numbers pertaining to snow removal operations for the recent snow event from January 28th through the 30th. The event included over 258 labor and equipment hours, 81 tons of salt/sand mix, and 781 gallons of diesel fuel. The total estimated cost of the snow removal is over 35-thousand 700 dollars.
Storm Lake January Weather Statistics
Storm Lake received 12.5 inches of snow during the month of January, according to measurements taken outside of the radio stations. The snowfall included 6.5 inches on January 18th into the 19th, and five inches from this past Saturday, January 28th. There was nearly 3.5 inches of precipitation in Storm...
A Few Storm Lake Fire Fighters Receive Recognition
The Storm Lake Fire Department recently presented their annual awards for exemplary service. Captain Adam Kutz is the recipient of the Officer of the Year award, and Francisco Vazquez was given the Firefighter of the Year award. This is Kutz's 24th year serving on the Storm Lake Fire Department. Vasquez has served for 11 years.
Spencer Woman Taken Into Custody for Fraudulent Practices
A Spencer woman who was wanted for fraudulent practices has been arrested. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Mary Korte was taken into custody at around 3:20pm on Wednesday at 3115 West 4th Street in Spencer on an active Clay County warrant for fraudulent practices. Korte was released...
Pilot Rock DAR Awards Program Happening This Coming Weekend in Cherokee
The Pilot Rock Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter will hold their awards program this coming Sunday, February 5th at the Sanford Museum in Cherokee. The program, which will spotlight area youth and adults, begins at 1:30 Sunday afternoon. The Pilot Rock Chapter will be presenting Community Service Awards to the MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry, and also to the Cherokee Rotary Club.
Storm Lake United Executive Director Stepping Down
Storm Lake United Executive Director Breanna Horsey is resigning from her position, effective March 3rd. The announcement was made this (Thur) afternoon by SLU Board President Brooke Sievers. A press release states that recruitment efforts will be getting underway shortly. In the meantime, Marketing and Activities Director Fletcher Kucera, and Account Manager and Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Gelder Pineda will continue to serve and support Storm Lake United members through the transition.
Sunrise Campground Online Reservations for This Season Can be Made Starting Next Week
The online reservation system will soon be open for the Sunrise Campgrounds in Storm Lake. The system will open next Tuesday, February 7th at 8am. Campground reservations must be made online at www.sunrisecampgrounds.com.http://www.sunrisecampgrounds.com. Campers can book their stays for the entire 2023 season including the three biggest camping periods of...
Retirement Celebration Held for Long-Time Area Firefighter
A retirement celebration for a long-time area firefighter was held Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Gary Hogrefe retired from the Albert City Fire Department at the end of 2022...(audio clip below :33 ) Wednesday's event took place at the Albert City Fire Station. Hogrefe was part of the Albert City Fire...
Mayor's Committee Discusses Potential Spoil Site Development
The Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Parks, Trails and Urban Forestry met this week, discussing plans to develop a nature park on the former spoil site land, and other Storm Lake efforts. The spoil site, about 200 acres east of Sunrise Pointe Golf Course, includes grassland, a wooded area, a...
State Audit Report Released on Palo Alto County
A state audit report has been released on Palo Alto county. According to the report from State Auditor Rob Sand, Palo Alto county's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars...a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug-Related Charges
A Spencer man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges. According to the Spencer Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted around noon on Wednesday in the 200 block of West 8th Street in Spencer. 37-year-old Scott Atkinson was taken into custody after officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Atkinson...
