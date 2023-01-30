ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Exactly How To Clean a Humidifier (Plus, How Often You Should Clean It)

By Farrah Penn
 4 days ago

They're especially handy in these winter months—here's how to keep them clean.

Cleaning a humidifier isn’t something that’s usually at the top of our to-do lists, but it’s an important task for a variety of reasons. For one, it can harbor bacteria and mold if neglected, and that’s not something you want to be breathing in when it’s in use. To avoid this, clean your humidifier at least once a week (the EPA suggests every three days) and, more importantly, you want to make sure you’re cleaning it properly.

Wondering exactly how to clean a humidifier ? We've been there too. Our step-by-step guide will walk you through how to successfully clean your humidifier.

What you’ll need to clean a humidifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kYBi_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

You don’t need an entire slew of materials to clean your humidifier, but you’ll want to have the following on hand:

  • Clean water
  • Distilled white vinegar
  • 3% solution of hydrogen peroxide
  • A gentle cleaning rag, brush or sponge

If your humidifier has special instructions for cleaning products to use, follow those directions.

How to clean a humidifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mp2rP_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

1. Turn off your humidifier and unplug the machine.

Be careful not to get any of the electrical equipment wet when cleaning.

2. Empty any remaining water from the tank

You’re going to want to start the process with clean water, so get rid of any still water that may have been sitting in the reservoir.

3. Remove the humidifier’s filter and rinse under clean, cool water.

Use a mixture of white vinegar and water (you’ll want to use roughly two tablespoons per half gallon of water) to gently scrub away any buildup present. Then, rinse again and set aside to dry.

4. Wipe down the exterior with a clean, damp cloth.

The wet cloth or sponge will rid any dust or debris on the outside of the machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1geG_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

5. Fill the reservoir with a mixture of white vinegar and water in order to loosen any and all mineral buildup.

Soaking the reservoir will make it easier to scrub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dgaR_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

6. Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes.

White vinegar is a weak acid that can help loosen any buildup or limescale that is present.

7. Dump out the white vinegar/water mixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpU5T_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

8. Use a damp sponge or rag with a teaspoon of white vinegar to scrub away any remaining mineral buildup that didn’t dislodge from soaking.

You can also use an unused toothbrush to scrub away buildup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XVk0_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

9. Rinse the tank thoroughly with clean water.

Don’t use soap or cleaning supplies, as those may contain chemicals that can be harmful to breathe in.

10. Finally, disinfect your humidifier by mixing four parts water to one part 3% hydrogen peroxide.

This will disinfect any harmful bacteria that may have accumulated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8xDA_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

11. Let all parts air dry.

You want each piece of your humidifier to completely dry before reassembling and using it again.

Repeat this process at least once a week—or when you notice mineral buildup or musty odor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEWkb_0kWdC1Jw00

Kelsey Pelzer

How often to clean a humidifier

The Environmental Protection Agency suggests cleaning your humidifier every three days, although cleaning it once a week may suffice depending on how often you use it. When in doubt, it’s better to clean more often than not.

What kind of water do I use in my humidifier?

Tap water can contribute to mineral buildup (crusty, white deposits) within your humidifier, so it’s recommended to use distilled water in your machine. The EPA concluded that home humidifiers don’t pose any health hazards from mineral dispersion, but using water with lower mineral content does reduce exposure to airborne minerals.

