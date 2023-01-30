Read full article on original website
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: El Patron Taqueria, Tasty Table, Dunkin’, Taste of Thai, Barrett Firearms, In-N-Out, Saint Thomas Westlawn
The Tasty Table recently announced that it has plans to open at the Reeves-Sain Pharmacy under the name of The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table. The previous location on North Church Street will serve as a private event space and kitchen for catering, but will not continue operating as a restaurant.
mainstreetmaury.com
Everyone is family at Omega's Market and Diner
Main Street Maury is proud to celebrate Black History Month. This is the first installment in a series highlighting black-owned businesses in Maury County. Ted Danson won’t be standing behind the bar when customers walk into Omega’s Market and Diner, but that won’t stop staff members from calling them by their name – well, at least a name.
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bill that would shrink Metro Council moves forward despite city's argument
A bill that would shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council moved forward Wednesday in its first committee.
World of Beer to Open First Nashville Location
The chain specializing in diverse beer options will come to the Midtown area of Nashville later this year.
Heirloom Artifacts Opens in Belle Meade
Heirloom Artifacts, the new home goods concept shop by notable Nashville interior designer Stephanie Sabbe, recently opened in Belle Meade. The shop is located at 5133 Harding Pike, Suite A10. Stephanie sells an edited selection of artisan textiles, antiques, and home accessories like candle chasers, accent pillows and restored antique...
5 Restaurants for a Romantic Valentine’s Dinner
Candlelight, flowers, a great meal and a lovely glass of wine are the perfect way to win your special someone’s heart on Valentine’s Day. This year, February 14 falls on a Tuesday, so a number of restaurants will be offering special packages from Friday through Tuesday, some longer. Here are five local restaurants that will ensure an elegant meal and a romantic atmosphere. Make reservations early, as they will be filling up quickly.
Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote
A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
O’Charley’s Reeling in Guests with Brand New Coastal Cravings Limited-Time Menu
NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, has a delicious plan to soon reel in guests and families with its all-new LTO menu, Coastal Cravings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005125/en/ O’Charley’s is reeling in guests with its Coastal Cravings special menu, a new slate of seafood-focused offerings with delicious lobster and shrimp dishes for the whole family! (Photo: Business Wire)
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners
MURFREESBORO, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, held on January 21st at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Golf.com
King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown
King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Property buyers could be fined for harassing homeowners under new proposal
Someone who harasses a homeowner about selling their property could soon be punished for it. A state legislator is proposing a crack down on predatory real estate calls.
Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University suspended until at least 2027
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
Friends remember author, entrepreneur stabbed to death in East Nashville
Several days after Jamal Moore -- an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life -- was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they'll remember him.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
WSMV
GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
