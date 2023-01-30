ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Everyone is family at Omega's Market and Diner

Main Street Maury is proud to celebrate Black History Month. This is the first installment in a series highlighting black-owned businesses in Maury County. Ted Danson won’t be standing behind the bar when customers walk into Omega’s Market and Diner, but that won’t stop staff members from calling them by their name – well, at least a name.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Heirloom Artifacts Opens in Belle Meade

Heirloom Artifacts, the new home goods concept shop by notable Nashville interior designer Stephanie Sabbe, recently opened in Belle Meade. The shop is located at 5133 Harding Pike, Suite A10. Stephanie sells an edited selection of artisan textiles, antiques, and home accessories like candle chasers, accent pillows and restored antique...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

5 Restaurants for a Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

Candlelight, flowers, a great meal and a lovely glass of wine are the perfect way to win your special someone’s heart on Valentine’s Day. This year, February 14 falls on a Tuesday, so a number of restaurants will be offering special packages from Friday through Tuesday, some longer. Here are five local restaurants that will ensure an elegant meal and a romantic atmosphere. Make reservations early, as they will be filling up quickly.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote

A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

O’Charley’s Reeling in Guests with Brand New Coastal Cravings Limited-Time Menu

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, has a delicious plan to soon reel in guests and families with its all-new LTO menu, Coastal Cravings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005125/en/ O’Charley’s is reeling in guests with its Coastal Cravings special menu, a new slate of seafood-focused offerings with delicious lobster and shrimp dishes for the whole family! (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners

MURFREESBORO, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, held on January 21st at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
MURFREESBORO, TN

