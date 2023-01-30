ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

OBITUARY: Herbert Franklin Smith

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
 4 days ago

HAMLET — Herbert Franklin Smith, 89, of Hamlet, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born Aug. 14, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late Dorsey Smith and Lucy Oxendine Smith.

Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army. He was self-employed in water-proofing for more than 50 years. He enjoyed going to auctions and playing the lottery. He and his wife, prior to her passing, loved to dance. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Garner Smith; daughters, Linda Culp and Betty Jean Banker; and several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Trisha Swanger (Timmy) of Hamlet; grandchildren, Mandy Hargett (Dustin) of Gastonia, Stacie Hargette (Corey) of Belmont, and Timmy Swanger (Paula) of Concord; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Adia, DeAnna, Logan, Carson, Bryson and Carlie; and a brother, Paul Smith of Virginia.

Services will be held by the family at a later date.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith family.

Condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

