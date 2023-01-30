ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

fox42kptm.com

Plenty of comments offered for Nebraska LB18 during Thursday hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence in the legal world had people talking Thursday. A lot of the support during a hearing came from people questioning why Earnest Jackson remains behind bars. "We must stand on the...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska

Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton basketball game vs Villanova this weekend is sold out

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This Saturday's Creighton men's basketball home game against Villanova is officially sold out, school officials announced on Friday. The game marks Creighton's first time playing Villanova since last season's Big East Tournament title game that was played at Madison Square Garden. The Bluejays ended up...
OMAHA, NE

