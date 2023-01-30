OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington

HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

The family will receive friends and visitors at the home of Linda Short, 117 Cloud Ave., Hamlet.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Linda Short of the home; his father, Willie Covington of Fayetteville; one sister, Whitney Covington of Hamlet; a special brother, MaKeem (Michelle) McCrae of Rockingham; two beautiful daughters, Londyn and Parris Covington; two aunts, Wanda Short-Mattia of Washington, D.C. and Tonee Grant (Larry) of Pinehurst; two special cousins, Steven McCrae and Avis Crowder; a special family, Rinardo and Tyneice Marsh; his first love, the Rev. Dr. Gretchel Ellerbe; a multitude of acquaintances, cousins, and friends who will share in the memories of the Caerus LeVerne Covington story.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.