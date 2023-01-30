ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Armel Mukam always dreamed of playing college sports, the Notre Dame signee just never imagined it'd be on the football field. "I played hockey all my life, like 12 years," said Woodberry Forest senior defensive lineman Armel Mukam, "But then one day the head football coach at my old high school asked if I wanted to play football but then I just fell in love with it. There was just something that clicked about football."

