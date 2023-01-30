Read full article on original website
Jeff Woody named new Charlottesville football coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Jeff Woody has built a winning program at each stop along the way and now returns to the Charlottesville area to do the same with the Black Knights. "I love the opportunity, I love being considered that you can't do it," Woody said, "We'll do...
UVA Squash hosts Mid-Atlantic Squash Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CB19 SPORTS)-- Big weekend for squash at the Boars Head Sports Club and not the kind served with dinner, it's the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Squash Championship. The number 6 UVA men's and number 7 women's team host the championship weekend for just the second time in program history. "It's...
Student Athlete of the Week: Armel Mukam
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Armel Mukam always dreamed of playing college sports, the Notre Dame signee just never imagined it'd be on the football field. "I played hockey all my life, like 12 years," said Woodberry Forest senior defensive lineman Armel Mukam, "But then one day the head football coach at my old high school asked if I wanted to play football but then I just fell in love with it. There was just something that clicked about football."
Virginia moves forward with a chip on their shoulder
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Only 82 days have passed since the last time Virginia was on the field at Scott Stadium, but the two months since have felt like years as Tony Elliott and the program move forward after tragedy. "For the coaches it never really stopped for us....
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
Louisa County sends six more to play college football
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
Three JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
HARDY COUNTY, W.V. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The James Madison University community is mourning the loss of three of its members following a fatal crash Thursday night. According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the West Virginia/Virginia border on West Virginia Route 259.
Montpelier's archaeological team earns international recognition
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An international organization has recognized one of Virginia’s presidential sites for its work in public archaeology. The Society for Historical Archaeology presented James Madison’s Montpelier with its 2023 Daniel G. Roberts Award for Excellence in Public Historical Archaeology. This award was created...
Princeton Review rankings put UVA School of Law as 'Best for Quality of Life'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia School of Law remains one of the top-ranked law schools in the country. The Princeton Review recently released its 2023 Law School Rankings, which include 14 categories based on data collected from surveys of administrators at the schools and student surveys.
Stay Local, Play Local - Charlottesville Restaurant Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Stephanie Vogtman with the C-Ville Weekly talks about Charlottesville Restaurant Week. For more information, click here.
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
James Monroe's Highland to hold Black History Month virtual program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For Black History Month, James Monroe's Highland will hold a virtual program about a moment in history that happened during the Battle of Trenton. It's called James Monroe, John Sidebottom and the Hidden History of the Battle of Trenton. Those who attend will learn...
CCS urges Virginia Board of Education to consider both standards for K-12 history
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville School Board is urging the Virginia Board of Education to adopt two sets of standards regarding how history is taught in public schools. The proposed merging of the standards combines a proposal from Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration with the original standards, created by...
Feel Good Friday: Local company giving away free knee and ankle braces in study
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Knee and ankle braces can cost thousands of dollars, but a local company is hoping to ease the pain and cost of those for people who participate in a new study. “In our core product, basically when you bend down, it assists you back up,”...
Seeking sponsors for Charlottesville 10 Miler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville 10 Miler is looking for sponsors to support the race and help give back to the community. The race is a fundraiser for nonprofits, and this year's beneficiaries are the Arc of the Piedmont and the Brooks Family YMCA. New this year, the...
CCS board endorses collective bargaining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville School Board has endorsed collective bargaining for staff in the Charlottesville City Schools division. Supporters say this announcement will allow them to have a say in their pay, benefits, and working conditions. "We are now on an adventure for the betterment of the...
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
