Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Jeff Woody named new Charlottesville football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Jeff Woody has built a winning program at each stop along the way and now returns to the Charlottesville area to do the same with the Black Knights. "I love the opportunity, I love being considered that you can't do it," Woody said, "We'll do...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Squash hosts Mid-Atlantic Squash Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CB19 SPORTS)-- Big weekend for squash at the Boars Head Sports Club and not the kind served with dinner, it's the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Squash Championship. The number 6 UVA men's and number 7 women's team host the championship weekend for just the second time in program history. "It's...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Student Athlete of the Week: Armel Mukam

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Armel Mukam always dreamed of playing college sports, the Notre Dame signee just never imagined it'd be on the football field. "I played hockey all my life, like 12 years," said Woodberry Forest senior defensive lineman Armel Mukam, "But then one day the head football coach at my old high school asked if I wanted to play football but then I just fell in love with it. There was just something that clicked about football."
WOODBERRY FOREST, VA
cbs19news

Virginia moves forward with a chip on their shoulder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Only 82 days have passed since the last time Virginia was on the field at Scott Stadium, but the two months since have felt like years as Tony Elliott and the program move forward after tragedy. "For the coaches it never really stopped for us....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football

WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
WOODBERRY FOREST, VA
cbs19news

Louisa County sends six more to play college football

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Three JMU students killed in West Virginia crash

HARDY COUNTY, W.V. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The James Madison University community is mourning the loss of three of its members following a fatal crash Thursday night. According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the West Virginia/Virginia border on West Virginia Route 259.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
cbs19news

Montpelier's archaeological team earns international recognition

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An international organization has recognized one of Virginia’s presidential sites for its work in public archaeology. The Society for Historical Archaeology presented James Madison’s Montpelier with its 2023 Daniel G. Roberts Award for Excellence in Public Historical Archaeology. This award was created...
MONTPELIER, VA
cbs19news

Seeking sponsors for Charlottesville 10 Miler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville 10 Miler is looking for sponsors to support the race and help give back to the community. The race is a fundraiser for nonprofits, and this year's beneficiaries are the Arc of the Piedmont and the Brooks Family YMCA. New this year, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CCS board endorses collective bargaining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville School Board has endorsed collective bargaining for staff in the Charlottesville City Schools division. Supporters say this announcement will allow them to have a say in their pay, benefits, and working conditions. "We are now on an adventure for the betterment of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Memorial service held for Mark Mincer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

