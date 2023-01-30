The Richmond County School System is proud to recognize the following students as state nominees for the Governor’s School of North Carolina:. The Governor’s School of North Carolina is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in the nation. Selected students will enjoy four weeks of concentrated study in a specific academic discipline or performing/visual arts area on two college campuses: Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh.

