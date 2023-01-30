Read full article on original website
Related
richmondobserver
7 Richmond County students nominated for Governor’s School of N.C.
The Richmond County School System is proud to recognize the following students as state nominees for the Governor’s School of North Carolina:. The Governor’s School of North Carolina is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in the nation. Selected students will enjoy four weeks of concentrated study in a specific academic discipline or performing/visual arts area on two college campuses: Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh.
JV Raiders coast to 12th straight win
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond junior varsity boys’ basketball team continued its domination over its Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents on Friday. Remaining perfect in SAC play, the JV Raiders notched their 12th straight win with a 98-23 running-clock victory over visiting Lee County High School. The 75-point win was...
Comments / 0