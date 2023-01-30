Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Tri-City Herald
Senior Bowl Recap: Former Irish Stars Show Big Improvements On Day Two
There were some mixed reviews from the first day of on-field action for former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. It was a pretty strong first day for Foskey, who ended his Notre Dame as the all time leader in sacks with the program. The...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Tom Brady mulled his options with multiple teams outside of the Buccaneers before retiring
It's obvious that stepping away from the game of football was no easy task for Tom Brady. That's probably why it took two separate retirements for everyone that pays attention to the NFL, and maybe even Brady himself, to believe that he was finally hanging up the cleats for good.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder ‘Set Up For Success’; Trevor Lawrence Trajectory?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is preparing for his first official NFL offseason. As a rookie in 2022, Ridder started four games and winning the final two games of the season for the Falcons. Even though his numbers didn't jump off the page, Ridder's quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, brother of...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner Rank High in NFLPA All-Pro Votes
The Los Angeles Rams still have work to do to get back to being Super Bowl contenders. However, they do have some high-end talent in several different positions. The NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team features just two Rams honored as being top-five at their positions. As noted by Rams Wire. ... Aaron Donald is the No. 2 guy at his defensive tackle position and Bobby Wagner is No. 3 at off-ball linebacker.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith at the Pro Bowl: ‘It’s looking very good’ he re-signs with the Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seahawks continue talks toward getting the Pro Bowl quarterback a new contract to stay in Seattle. Smith says “it’s looking very good” that will sign a new deal that will keep him leading the Seahawks through the 2023 season and beyond. “Yeah, we’ve...
Tri-City Herald
Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tri-City Herald
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman
Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
Tri-City Herald
Do The Miami Heat Have A Chance At Kyrie Irving?
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley likes to use the term "whale" when chasing big-time players. One just became available when it was reported Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade before the deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will become a free agent this offseason if he isn't trade.
Tri-City Herald
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Five-Year Extension
It appears Dylan Strome is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. The Washington Capitals kicked off their all-star break with some sizable news on Friday, announcing the club came to terms with Strome on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million. The...
Tri-City Herald
Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?
With all of the attention directed toward the head coaching search of the Indianapolis Colts, some may have missed the news regarding their All-Pro running back. Last Sunday, it was revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle on January 25. The surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry
The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
Tri-City Herald
Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman
It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
Comments / 0