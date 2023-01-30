ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Rams Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner Rank High in NFLPA All-Pro Votes

The Los Angeles Rams still have work to do to get back to being Super Bowl contenders. However, they do have some high-end talent in several different positions. The NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team features just two Rams honored as being top-five at their positions. As noted by Rams Wire. ... Aaron Donald is the No. 2 guy at his defensive tackle position and Bobby Wagner is No. 3 at off-ball linebacker.
Tri-City Herald

Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tri-City Herald

Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman

Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Do The Miami Heat Have A Chance At Kyrie Irving?

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley likes to use the term "whale" when chasing big-time players. One just became available when it was reported Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade before the deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will become a free agent this offseason if he isn't trade.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Five-Year Extension

It appears Dylan Strome is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. The Washington Capitals kicked off their all-star break with some sizable news on Friday, announcing the club came to terms with Strome on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?

With all of the attention directed toward the head coaching search of the Indianapolis Colts, some may have missed the news regarding their All-Pro running back. Last Sunday, it was revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle on January 25. The surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry

The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
Tri-City Herald

Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman

It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy