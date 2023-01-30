Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government to respond to court order to demolish Khan al-Ahmar
The Israeli government must on Wednesday respond to a Supreme Court ruling demanding the implementation of demolition orders against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. The legal battle over the issue began in 2009, when Israeli NGO Regavim filed its first petition against what it called “the Palestinian Authority’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Violence is not the biggest threat to Israel
The latest terror attacks in Jerusalem are being treated by the Biden administration and the media as merely part of a “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Palestinians. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin argues that doing so is based on more than a false moral equivalence between Israeli efforts to root out terrorists and the murderers who committed the massacre at a Neve Ya’akov synagogue. It’s also based on a refusal to understand that it is the Palestinians’ unwillingness to give up their century-old war on Zionism that explains why the conflict continues.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel: UN ‘chooses to turn a blind eye’ to Palestinian incitement and support for terror
The Israeli government has expressed its dismay with a statement released on Feb. 3 by the U.N. high commissioner on human rights that sought to quell what he termed the “illogic of escalation” in “Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory.”. “Rather than doubling down on failed approaches of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Prominent Jewish leaders add to drumbeat of criticism of Israel’s new government
WASHINGTON (JTA) — A slate of 169 prominent American Jews, including former leaders of major mainstream Jewish organizations, called on U.S. politicians not to conflate criticism of Israel with antisemitism, a signal of worsening relations between the new far-right Israeli government and the U.S. Jewish community. The statement Wednesday...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA calls to dismantle Israel
The Palestinian Authority, PLO and Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) last week called “on the peoples of the world and their democratic and progressive forces” to actively participate in the BDS Movement against Israel and to “dismantle Israel’s system of settler colonialism, apartheid, and military occupation.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu meets Greek foreign minister, urges Athens to support Israel at UN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Athens to support the Jewish state at the United Nations during a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem. The call comes after Greece abstained during December’s passage by the U.N. General Assembly of a resolution to have the International...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel faces ‘threat from within’
There is a cloud over Israel, and not just the normal clouds of war, but a malaise over the whole country. A change that is fundamentally and irreversibly eroding the fabric of society. One-hundred-thousand people marching in the streets of Tel Aviv protesting against the governing coalition’s judiciary proposals, including...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s critics continue to hold the Jewish state responsible for Palestinian terror
Warning: Some of the contents of this column are graphic in nature. Reader discretion is advised. Throughout the course of the Palestinians’ century-long war on Zionism, the narrative about their terrorist campaigns against the Jews with whom they had no intention of sharing the land has always been framed as a “cycle of violence.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu meets Chadian president ahead of embassy opening
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday in Jerusalem with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who is in the Jewish state to dedicate the African country’s embassy. In January 2019, Netanyahu and previous Chadian President Idriss Deby agreed on the resumption of diplomatic relations at a ceremony...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian envoy to UK fails to condemn terrorist killing of seven Israelis
The PLO’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, refused to condemn the attack that killed seven Israelis on Shabbat, and described Islamic Jihad terrorists as “refugees” who were “ethnically cleansed.”. In an interview on Sky News, host Kay Burley asked Zomlot whether he condemns last...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.
Cleveland Jewish News
Analysis: European governments ignore the elephant in the room when it comes to today’s Jew-hatred
European governments again this year marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. But critics of the glaring lack of action by many of those same governments to combat the Iranian regime’s Holocaust denial and genocidal antisemitism see the memorial events as packed with self-righteous hypocrisy. The Iranian menace...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone strike, vows vengeance
Iran has blamed Israel for Saturday’s drone attack on an arms factory near the central city of Isfahan and vowed to take revenge. In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Tehran’s envoy to the international body said that a “primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible” for the attack.
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken urged Abbas to adopt US security plan for Jenin
Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to put into action a U.S. security plan aimed at reasserting P.A. control over the cities of Jenin and Nablus in Samaria. “During his meeting with Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday, Blinken stressed that one of the most important...
Cleveland Jewish News
As foreign investors warn over Israel’s future, ratings firm accused of anti-Israel bias says it’s not worried —¸for now
(JTA) — As much of the financial world increasingly eyes political developments in Israel with concern, a company that specializes in assessing investments based on social responsibility criteria made a special announcement Wednesday in which it declared Israel “a low-risk country.”. That designation is both a signal to...
