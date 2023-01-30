ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Council Meeting Highlights from January 31, 2023

Following is a summary of the January 31, 2023, City Council Meeting. To watch the meeting, visit www.hudson.oh.us/WatchMeetings. Following are very brief summaries of public comments. To view comments in their entirety, visit www.hudson.oh.us/WatchMeetings. Three residents asked that Council come together and focus on what they were elected by the...
hudson.oh.us

Second Annual Holiday Lights Recycling Drive is a Roaring Success

The Holiday Lights Recycling Drive was a roaring success for the second year in a row! Residents and City staff contributed 1,440 pounds of unwanted lights, which was an 80% increase over last year. Proceeds from the recycled* material will be donated to the Cleveland Zoo’s Lights for Lions program which supports habitat preservation. Members of Hudson’s Environmental Awareness Committee also used an electric truck to deliver the lights to the recycling facility! Thank you to all who recycled. More info on Lights for Lions can be found here.
