The Holiday Lights Recycling Drive was a roaring success for the second year in a row! Residents and City staff contributed 1,440 pounds of unwanted lights, which was an 80% increase over last year. Proceeds from the recycled* material will be donated to the Cleveland Zoo’s Lights for Lions program which supports habitat preservation. Members of Hudson’s Environmental Awareness Committee also used an electric truck to deliver the lights to the recycling facility! Thank you to all who recycled. More info on Lights for Lions can be found here.

HUDSON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO