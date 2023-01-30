Winter Weather Closings and Cancellations in McCulloch County

Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Ice Storm Warning to Expire at 6:00 am, Still Plenty of Icy Patches on Roads
As of 5:00 am Thursday, rain was falling over much of Brown County as it did most of the night. The streets of Brownwood and Early are in better shape than they were 24 hours ago, but, there are still plenty of icy patches and lots of slush. The National...
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Thursday Winter Weather Update
The following adjustments are announced for Thursday, February 2nd. Any changes to the planned schedule will be updated on our website (brownwoodtexas.gov/weather) and the City of Brownwood’s digital communication channels. Emergency services will continue to operate as normal including Fire, Police, Dispatch. Sanitation pick-up will resume and will pick...
colemantoday.com
UPDATE on ROADS in Coleman County
According to Sheriff Les Cogdill, SLEET AND RAIN are falling around the Coleman/Runnels county line, so conditions will only get worse on Hwy 153 the closer you get to Runnels County line. He also recommends that everyone STAY OFF of FM 2132. Other deputies are checking on highways in all directions in Coleman County. NEW - Hwy 283 south of Santa Anna is slick. (Read more below...)
koxe.com
Brownwood United Supermarkets location alters hours due to winter weather
BROWNWOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, February 1, the United Supermarkets in Brownwood will once again close at 8:00 p.m., as road conditions remain hazardous. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. The United Express fuel center will also close at 8:00 p.m., while fuel pumps...
brownwoodnews.com
Weather Service Issues Winter Storm WARNING
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Brown and all surrounding counties from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
brownwoodnews.com
More than 30 responses to traffic accidents in last two days
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
koxe.com
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery.
brady-today.com
Merlene Martin, 73
Merlene Martin, 73, died at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas, on January 22, 2023. She was born in Brady, Texas, on August 9, 1949, to Obey Brady and Merle Martin. Merlene attended Lohn schools and was a graduate of Lohn High School. She was previously married to Robert (Bob) Lindsay of Brady. They had one daughter, Jennifer. Merlene had lived in Houston, Waco, Dallas, Abilene, and Corpus Christi. She enjoyed raising plants and taking care of her beloved dog, Red. Merlene was a Baptist, and attended Lohn Baptist Church growing up.
brady-today.com
Donald Karl Kiesling, 68
NOTE - An omission has been corrected regarding a surviving family member. Donald Karl Kiesling, age 68, of Brady, Texas passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, on the ranch he loved in Brady. Donald was born October 8, 1954 in San Angelo, Texas to Karl Kiesling and Lucille Mabel (Krieg) Kiesling. He grew up in the Pear Valley area and graduated from Brady High School in 1973. He attended a year of college at Texas Tech before deciding to ranch full-time.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland traffic stop leads to record meth bust
Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Kingsland on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daniel Reyes Limon of Kingsland was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, according to a Feb. 1 media statement from the LCSO.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
koxe.com
Prison Sentence for Man Found Guilty of Online Solicitation of a Minor
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Friday, January 27, 2023, a Brown County jury convicted Justin Wichner, 38, of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Wichner was sentenced to five years’ incarceration in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and received a $5,000 fine from the jury.
