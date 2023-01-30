Winter Weather Closings and Cancellations in McCulloch County

According to Sheriff Les Cogdill, SLEET AND RAIN are falling around the Coleman/Runnels county line, so conditions will only get worse on Hwy 153 the closer you get to Runnels County line. He also recommends that everyone STAY OFF of FM 2132. Other deputies are checking on highways in all directions in Coleman County. NEW - Hwy 283 south of Santa Anna is slick. (Read more below...)

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO