Akira Jackson, Madisyn Locklear: The Official Richmond County Female Athletes of the Week

Senior cheerleaders Akira Jackson (left) and Madisyn Locklear (right) are the Official Richmond County Female Athletes of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — In a special edition of this weekly feature, two Richmond Senior High School cheerleaders have been named the Official Richmond County Female Athletes of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Akira Jackson and Madisyn Locklear, two of the six seniors on this year’s cheerleading team, played big roles in the Lady Raiders’ final competition of the season over the weekend.

Each earning her first career recognition, Jackson and Locklear celebrated a second-place finish at the North Carolina Coaches Association’s state championship on Saturday.

Competing in the Small Varsity Division I Non-Tumbling division, Richmond nearly won the event. The Lady Raiders were defeated by Franklin High School by less than two points.

Akira Jackson Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Cheerleading

Position: Flyer

Years on Varsity: 2 Years

Senior Akira Jackson performs a stunt during a competition earlier this winter. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer).

Madisyn Locklear Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Cheerleading

Position: Base

Years on Varsity: 2 Years

Senior Madisyn Locklear (right) prepares to base a stunt with Kylie (left) and Caden Hood (center). (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH AKIRA JACKSON AND MADISYN LOCKLEAR

Hear from Jackson and Locklear as they discuss Saturday’s second-place finish, the upcoming basketball playoffs, their favorite memories as Richmond cheerleaders and what they want to accomplish after high school.

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week later this week.