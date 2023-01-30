ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Akira Jackson, Madisyn Locklear: The Official Richmond County Female Athletes of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOlSF_0kWd9O2C00
Senior cheerleaders Akira Jackson (left) and Madisyn Locklear (right) are the Official Richmond County Female Athletes of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — In a special edition of this weekly feature, two Richmond Senior High School cheerleaders have been named the Official Richmond County Female Athletes of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Akira Jackson and Madisyn Locklear, two of the six seniors on this year’s cheerleading team, played big roles in the Lady Raiders’ final competition of the season over the weekend.

Each earning her first career recognition, Jackson and Locklear celebrated a second-place finish at the North Carolina Coaches Association’s state championship on Saturday.

Competing in the Small Varsity Division I Non-Tumbling division, Richmond nearly won the event. The Lady Raiders were defeated by Franklin High School by less than two points.

Akira Jackson Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Cheerleading

Position: Flyer

Years on Varsity: 2 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Mc1C_0kWd9O2C00
Senior Akira Jackson performs a stunt during a competition earlier this winter. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer).

Madisyn Locklear Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Cheerleading

Position: Base

Years on Varsity: 2 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaWKR_0kWd9O2C00
Senior Madisyn Locklear (right) prepares to base a stunt with Kylie (left) and Caden Hood (center). (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH AKIRA JACKSON AND MADISYN LOCKLEAR

Hear from Jackson and Locklear as they discuss Saturday’s second-place finish, the upcoming basketball playoffs, their favorite memories as Richmond cheerleaders and what they want to accomplish after high school.

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week later this week.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire

Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
MINT HILL, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Wesley Jay Denham

ROCKINGHAM — We are saddened to announce the passing of Wesley Jay Denham of Rockingham. Jay died at the age of 61 in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2023. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Jay is survived by his...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Vigil to remember newborn found near East Rockingham tracks

ROCKINGHAM — A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend to remember a newborn infant who was found dead near the railroad tracks in East Rockingham last week. “We are coming together as a community to show this beautiful baby boy how much we love him and we wanna keep him alive within our hearts,” James McDougald, who goes by Gone Nye on Facebook, said in a post Monday afternoon.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
montgomeryherald.com

Woman drives into lake

An unidentified woman drove a truck into Lake Tillery on Wednesday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. The woman reportedly live streamed the incident on social media. Robby Nelson was nearing the bridge that crosses over Lake Tillery about the same time on his way to Montgomery County when he saw the incident unfold. Nelson, a former law enforcement officer, knew he needed to help. Turning into the same private drive that the woman used, Nelson ran to the house and banged on the door, hoping someone was home to help. Getting no response, Nelson ran down the steep hill, calling 911 at the same time. Nelson was preparing to go in the frigid water where he saw the woman climbing out of the truck window which was down. Telling her to swim to him, Nelson was able to pull her to safety and onto a pier. In the meantime the truck sank, approximately 20 yards off shore, said Nelson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jason Mitchell Vuncannon

PINEBLUFF — Jason Mitchell Vuncannon, 42, of Pinebluff, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1981 in Moore County, son of Pam Coley Nichols and the late Jim Vuncannon. Along with his father, Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bradley...
PINEBLUFF, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy