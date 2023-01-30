Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Makeup icon Jeffree Star claims he is dating a 6’6 NFL football player who didn’t make the Super Bowl
The NFL has been interesting this past week, but this could be the craziest story of the NFL. Jeffree Star the 37-year-old makeup mogul claims to be dating a 6’6 football player whose team did not make the Super Bowl. It started back on January 27th, when Jeffree posted...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Imagine Tom Brady heading to San Francisco and the team trading Trey Lance and letting Jimmy walk
Tom Brady to San Francisco has now opened up, and it makes some sense. Let’s break it down a bit. We know Tom Brady grew up a San Franscisco 49ers fan and he was a diehard Joe Montana fan. With the news Monday that Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his elbow and could miss six months, it opened the door for the veteran free agent.
UpNorthLive.com
Detroit Lions hire former player as cornerbacks coach
DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former player for the Detroit Lions has joined the team's coaching staff. Dré Bly played for the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2006 and he confirmed on Thursday that he's been hired as the team's cornerbacks coach. Bly was previously the cornerbacks coach for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Patrick Mahomes thinks it is special to be playing in the First Super Bowl between black quarterbacks
The Super Bowl will be like none every before them this year. There have only been three black quarterbacks to ever win a Super Bowl; Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Doug Williams are the only three to ever win the big game. If the Eagles win, Hurts would become the fourth.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Nick Saban is now targeting Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees to be his new Offensive Coordinator
There have been rumors swirling that Nick Saban and Alabama were locked in on Ryan Grubb of Washington to be their new offensive coordinator, but that changed when Grubb turned down the Crimson Tide. Several thought Saban would turn to Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma or even Freddie Kitchens the former...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Did Patrick Mahomes flop when pushed out of bounds? It sure looked like it
I know it is too late to change the call, but it sure looked like Joseph Ossai’s late hit on Patrick Mahomes was not that serious. The gunslinger for the Chiefs sold the hell out of the push and one NFC defensive coach told The Athletic that Mahomes flopped.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Dolphins fire their Offensive Line Coach | 10 coaches in just 9 seasons?
The Miami Dolphins offensive line coach maybe the most dreaded job in all of football. The Dolphins have gone through 10 different coaches in 9 seasons. You cannot make this up. The Dolphins are currently looking for a new offensive line coach. According to Outkick.com, the Dolphins are relieving Matt...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ellis Merriweather, RB, University of Massachusetts
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was about 5 my dad had this VHS tape of the greatest running backs of all time, I would watch it just about everyday and study all the different running backs and their styles of running. What...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview: Erik Sorensen, OL, University of Northern Iowa
What did you hope to show scouts at the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl?. That coming from a small school, I can compete with the highest level of competition. If you could donate to one cause in the world, what would it be?. Cancer research. Tell our readers one...
Report: The Vikings Are Waiting on One More Interview for Their DC Job
While the rest of the league has progressively finished their hiring processes for both head coaching and coordinator jobs, the Minnesota Vikings hiring process for their defensive coordinator spot has been relatively slow and methodical over the past couple weeks. Apparently, a big cause for this is the fact that the Vikings are waiting on one more interview for this job: current Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Exit Tom Brady, Enter Lamar Jackson?
With the Tom Brady deciding to call it a career, what will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do?. If I am GM Jason Licht I’m doing whatever it to strike a deal to get Lamar Jackson in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Bucs have all the pieces to win now...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Wives are furious with Make Up Star Jeffree Star and his “NFL Boo” drama because their husbands are linked to him
You have to love the internet. It is undefeated for real. Jeffree Star has been causing quite a stir with his NFL Boo drama on social media, and a lot of NFL wives are sick of the drama too. The reason the NFL wives are pissed, is because everyone is...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Unnamed 49ers player claims Conspiracy Theory after loss to Philadelphia Eagles
There has been more rumors about the NFL being fixed than ever lately, and they are still coming in. San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver reported that one unnamed 49ers player told him the league office did not want the Niners to win after Brock Purdy suffered his injury. He...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former 5-star Quarterback Sam Huard is headed to the FCS to play at Cal-Poly
Sam Huard the son of former University of Washington star Damon Huard is transferring to the FCS!. According to his social media, Sam Huard the former 5-star recruit is headed to the FCS to play for Cal-Poly. Huard was considered the top prospect in the country in 2021, so for him to be in the FCS just two years later may sound like a downgrade, but I think he could be pretty successful.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tom Brady will make more money in his Fox Deal for the next ten years than he made in his entire 23-year NFL career
Do you realize how much money Tom Brady is worth? I don’t think people realize Tom Brady truly is the GOAT when it comes to making money as a football player. Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth 375 million dollars with Fox Sports, which is more money than he made in his entire 23-year career in the NFL.
