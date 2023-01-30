ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Detroit Lions hire former player as cornerbacks coach

DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former player for the Detroit Lions has joined the team's coaching staff. Dré Bly played for the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2006 and he confirmed on Thursday that he's been hired as the team's cornerbacks coach. Bly was previously the cornerbacks coach for...
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dolphins fire their Offensive Line Coach | 10 coaches in just 9 seasons?

The Miami Dolphins offensive line coach maybe the most dreaded job in all of football. The Dolphins have gone through 10 different coaches in 9 seasons. You cannot make this up. The Dolphins are currently looking for a new offensive line coach. According to Outkick.com, the Dolphins are relieving Matt...
purplePTSD.com

Report: The Vikings Are Waiting on One More Interview for Their DC Job

While the rest of the league has progressively finished their hiring processes for both head coaching and coordinator jobs, the Minnesota Vikings hiring process for their defensive coordinator spot has been relatively slow and methodical over the past couple weeks. Apparently, a big cause for this is the fact that the Vikings are waiting on one more interview for this job: current Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Exit Tom Brady, Enter Lamar Jackson?

With the Tom Brady deciding to call it a career, what will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do?. If I am GM Jason Licht I’m doing whatever it to strike a deal to get Lamar Jackson in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Bucs have all the pieces to win now...
TAMPA, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former 5-star Quarterback Sam Huard is headed to the FCS to play at Cal-Poly

Sam Huard the son of former University of Washington star Damon Huard is transferring to the FCS!. According to his social media, Sam Huard the former 5-star recruit is headed to the FCS to play for Cal-Poly. Huard was considered the top prospect in the country in 2021, so for him to be in the FCS just two years later may sound like a downgrade, but I think he could be pretty successful.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy