Sam Huard the son of former University of Washington star Damon Huard is transferring to the FCS!. According to his social media, Sam Huard the former 5-star recruit is headed to the FCS to play for Cal-Poly. Huard was considered the top prospect in the country in 2021, so for him to be in the FCS just two years later may sound like a downgrade, but I think he could be pretty successful.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO