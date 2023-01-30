The Atlanta Braves appear to be zeroing in on a play-by-play announcer to replace Chip Caray, now that the broadcaster has left to become the voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Tom Hart is a top candidate for the Braves to be Chip Caray’s replacement. Hart has been a broadcaster for the SEC Network since 2014, calling college baseball and basketball. Hart has broadcasted select MLB, NBA and college football games for ESPN.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO