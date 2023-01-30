Read full article on original website
Blustery but dry day ahead, more sunshine continues…
Skies are mostly clear and sharply colder air is dropping into the state this morning! Temperatures are tumbling down into the lower teens, at this time, and through sunrise. Wind chills will be a factor all day with the “feels like” temperatures ranging between -5° to 15°, at times.
One year since snowstorm began, one foot of snow in some locations
INDIANAPOLIS – On the morning of February 2, 2022, a strong winter storm moved through central Indiana and began dropping rain and snow. This storm began as rain, transitioned to a mix, and eventually became all snow. Over a 48-hour timeframe, over a foot of snow fell in northern Indiana with roughly 10″ of snow in Indianapolis.
Drought conditions slowly improving in Indiana
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4″ of precipitation, totaling 3.97″. That’s 0.85″ above normal for the month of January!. Currently, 49.32% of the state is drought-free! 50.68%...
January wrap-up, looking ahead to February
INDIANAPOLIS – As we start off a new month, let’s look back at January and look ahead to what we normally see in February. January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4″ of rainfall, totaling 3.97″. That’s 0.85″ above normal for the month of January!
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
Snow, freezing drizzle caused slick roads four years ago
On the evening of January 31 into the morning commute on February 1, up to six inches of snow fell across central Indiana. Freezing drizzle after the snow fell added to slick roads making the morning commute messy and slow. fox59.com/weather. Snow, freezing drizzle caused slick roads four years …
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night
The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday …. The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. 2 people shot on Wixshire Drive. Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. Home...
Colder end to the week, warming up next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the teens once again. While it will still be chilly for the rest of the day, it will be warmer than the last few days. A colder blast of air will move in for Friday before we warm back up into the weekend and early next week.
Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
Suspected Chinese spy balloon flying in US airspace. Suspected Chinese spy balloon flying in US airspace. 20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane …. 20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane crash, new details released. NOMINATE: Indy’s Best Pizza. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz not running for office …
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
Cold start to February, 50s possible early next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning bitterly cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens under mostly clear skies. Don’t let the sunshine fool you today, it will be another chilly and below-average day. Chilly but sunny Wednesday. For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures...
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned […]
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute
INDIANAPOLIS – Light wintry precipitation is expected overnight and this may lead to a few slick spots by the start of Monday morning. A strong high pressure system is taking hold of the North Central US and bringing frigid air with it. While the deep cold will stay out of our way, it will certainly have some impact on the state beginning with Monday morning.
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
Winter Weather Advisory Goes Until Noon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Monday for portions of central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. Freezing drizzle perhaps mixed with snow will be expected this morning. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice...
Columbus man killed in fall from cliff
A Columbus family is trying to raise funds to bring home Edgar Garay from Puerto Rico. Garay, 27, originaly from Puerto Rico, was attempting to shoot a TikTok video when he fell 70 feet from a cliff at the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico. The U.S. Coast Guard...
