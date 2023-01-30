ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Zoo’s emperor tamarin monkeys missing from ‘compromised’ habitat in fourth suspicious animal incident in weeks

By Danielle Cinone
 4 days ago
TWO emperor tamarin monkeys have been declared missing by the Dallas Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo, also known as Dallas Zoological Park, contacted police after noticing the animals' homes were breached.

Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo Credit: AP
The Dallas Zoo's leopard Nova is pictured resting on a tree branch Credit: Facebook/Dallas Zoo

The zoo shared the following statement on Monday evening: "On Monday morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin monkeys were missing.

"It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised.

"Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them."

An active investigation is now underway by the Dallas Police Department.

Following an initial assessment by police, "they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken," the zoo added.

Since January 1, 2023, the most recent monkey incident marks the fourth suspicious occurrence at the zoo, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

The first incident involved a clouded leopard who escaped her enclosure, which police eventually learned was due to an intentional cut on the enclosure.

As a search was underway for the leopard, a second cut was discovered on the fencing of another animal's habitat at the same zoo.

The second cut was located on the fence that enclosed langurs, a type of monkey.

And the most recent incident involved an endangered vulture that was found dead with an "unusual wound," zoo officials revealed.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Zoo located missing leopard Nova after its "suspicious" disappearance prompted the zoo's closure.

The Texas zoo issued a Code Blue alert after the 25-pound leopard was missing from its habitat when the team arrived for a headcount.

According to the facility, a Code Blue is issued when a "non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat."

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts," the Dallas Zoo said on Facebook.

Nova, who was found safely after missing, and her sister Luna arrived at the Dallas Zoo in September 2021 after the pair were relocated from the Houston Zoo.

“These guys are an arboreal species, so they do live up in the tops of trees,” Sara Bjerklie, an assistant zoological manager at the zoo, told the Dallas Morning News in 2021.

The Dallas Zoo is home to more than 400 species and 2,000 animals.

Back in 2004, a gorilla was killed by cops after it escaped from the Dallas Zoo and injured three people, including a toddler, who was bitten on his head and chest and thrown against a wall, the Dallas Morning News reported at the time.

The Dallas Zoo is home to more than 400 species and 2,000 animals Credit: Facebook/Dallas Zoo
An endangered vulture that was recently found dead with an 'unusual wound' at the Dallas Zoo Credit: Facebook/Dallas Zoo

