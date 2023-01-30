Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar.

According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner.

ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot at that location.

Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the TV station reported.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made or what a possible motive may have been.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office are investigating.

