ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekUXp_0kWd879J00

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar.

According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner.

ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot at that location.

Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the TV station reported.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made or what a possible motive may have been.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office are investigating.

The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for missing teen last seen in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen. Police say Joshae Porcher, 15, was last seen early Thursday morning near America Street in downtown Charleston. Porcher was seen wearing gray pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office issued 26 citations during one-day traffic operation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation recently in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Deputies patrolled the Clements Ferry Road, Highway 41, and Cainhoy areas in response to complaints regarding speeding and aggressive driving. “We want to make it clear to motorists that we […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

2K+
Followers
419
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy