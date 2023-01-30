Read full article on original website
LOOK: Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch Unveil New 3CHI Scheme
This is one that NASCAR fans have been waiting to see. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing finally dropped the 3CHI scheme. We knew that this was coming, but it’s great to finally see it. And, let’s be honest, it’s an improvement over Tyler Reddick’s 2022 design.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
This ex-NASCAR star now runs a different type of race — and he’s most likely faster than you
The Fox Sports analyst finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.
One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction
Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Remembering 2 Daytona 500s That Went Completely Off the Rails, and 1 That Was a Total Dud
The Daytona 500 is, bar none, the crown jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series season. In fact, no race even remotely compares to the 500 — appropriately nicknamed “The Great American Race” — in terms of grandeur, notoriety, and prestige. But even with all the buzz...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Jordan Spieth's 70-foot cliff shot FORCED Pebble Beach bosses into course change
Jordan Spieth's memorable cliff shot forced bosses at Pebble Beach to move back the hazard lines after copycats tried to replicate the three-time major champion. Spieth stunned golf fans 12 months ago when he risked his life by playing his approach into No. 8 at the iconic venue on the edge of a cliff.
If Brad Keselowski Isn’t Being Vengeful, Then He’s at Least Being Ironic
We figured the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience schedule would pique the interest of current NASCAR drivers. But Brad Keselowski skipped piqued and took the plunge by revealing he would compete in all six races in SRX’s third season. It’s hard to tell how much of it is a case...
Racing on TV, February 4-5
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
No. 1 NASCAR Chevy To Be Preserved After ‘Hail Melon’ Wall Ride Ban
Ross Chastain catapulted himself into online virality after purposefully laying his No. 1 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 against the wall at Martinsville Speedway, never lifting and charging past his competitors at a blistering speed to secure a slot in the championship round. Trackhouse Racing, who fields Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy, announced that it will preserve the battered Camaro race car as a testament to the historic wall ride in the wake of NASCAR’s decision to ban the move.
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
NASCAR makes several big changes ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has made several major changes to its rulebook as the 2023 season is coming soon. Check out the latest evaluations of the recent changes!
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
NASCAR Makes Big Change in 2023 to Harshest and Most-Complained About Penalty Last Year That Punished the Wrong People
This week NASCAR released a host of changes to its lengthy rulebook. The decision to outlaw Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon unsurprisingly received the most attention. Interestingly, one rule and penalty that made headlines for much of last year was modified for the 2023 Cup Series season but received much less publicity.
NASCAR drivers sign up to run full-time in SRX Series
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman have all signed up to run full-time in the SRX Series; Denny Hamlin adds his name to entry list. SRX is a six race mini-series that runs in July and August. The series builds the cars and provides them to the drivers, a truly level playing field. The series is co-owned by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham.
Unhappy Christopher Bell Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings and Calls Out Joe Gibbs for Taking Away Something From Him That Late Son Coy Had Encouraged Him to Do
Christopher Bell had a NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, where he went from the young gun with potential at Joe Gibbs Racing to “the guy.” That’s what happens when you record the first multi-win season of your career with three victories, or the same number of times your teammates combined to find Victory Lane all year.
Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash
Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
