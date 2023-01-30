ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Racing News

Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gamblingnews.com

2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction

Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
racer.com

Racing on TV, February 4-5

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
gmauthority.com

No. 1 NASCAR Chevy To Be Preserved After ‘Hail Melon’ Wall Ride Ban

Ross Chastain catapulted himself into online virality after purposefully laying his No. 1 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 against the wall at Martinsville Speedway, never lifting and charging past his competitors at a blistering speed to secure a slot in the championship round. Trackhouse Racing, who fields Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy, announced that it will preserve the battered Camaro race car as a testament to the historic wall ride in the wake of NASCAR’s decision to ban the move.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Larry Brown Sports

NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move

NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR drivers sign up to run full-time in SRX Series

Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman have all signed up to run full-time in the SRX Series; Denny Hamlin adds his name to entry list. SRX is a six race mini-series that runs in July and August. The series builds the cars and provides them to the drivers, a truly level playing field. The series is co-owned by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham.
Sportscasting

Unhappy Christopher Bell Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings and Calls Out Joe Gibbs for Taking Away Something From Him That Late Son Coy Had Encouraged Him to Do

Christopher Bell had a NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, where he went from the young gun with potential at Joe Gibbs Racing to “the guy.” That’s what happens when you record the first multi-win season of your career with three victories, or the same number of times your teammates combined to find Victory Lane all year.
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash

Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
FLORIDA STATE

