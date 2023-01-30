ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
BBC

Transfer news: Maguire turns down Inter loan

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has turned down a loan approach from Inter Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford - but will reassess his position in the summer. (Star), external. United have also received 10 loan offers for winger Anthony Elanga, with Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven...
BBC

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji: Accrington sign striker on loan from Arsenal

Accrington have signed striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances in Premier League 2 this season and scored four goals for their under-21's side in the Papa Johns Trophy. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has included the striker in...
BBC

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Andre Ayew joins until end of season

Nottingham Forest have signed Ghana captain and free agent Andre Ayew until the end of the season. The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after spending two years with the Middle Eastern club. Ayew turned down Forest's Premier League rivals Everton before...
FOX Sports

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
Yardbarker

Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start

Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
Yardbarker

Manchester United defender in talks with Portsmouth over loan move

Manchester United defender Di-Shon Bernard is in talks with Portsmouth about a loan move. This becomes one of many potential loan moves that could involve the Red Devils on deadline day. According to the Daily Mail, Bernard is having discussions over a third loan move away from Manchester United after...
BBC

Oxford United 1-2 Barnsley: Tykes win to consolidate top-six spot

Barnsley strengthened their position in the League One play-off places with a 2-1 win at Oxford. Goals from Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden earned the visitors victory despite Elliott Moore pulling a goal back. The victory moved Barnsley five points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough in the battle for a top-six...
BBC

Tuanzebe joins Stoke on loan

Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe has joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season. There is no option or obligation for the Potters to buy the 25-year-old at the end of the campaign.
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...

