CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
BBC
Transfer news: Maguire turns down Inter loan
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has turned down a loan approach from Inter Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford - but will reassess his position in the summer. (Star), external. United have also received 10 loan offers for winger Anthony Elanga, with Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven...
BBC
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji: Accrington sign striker on loan from Arsenal
Accrington have signed striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances in Premier League 2 this season and scored four goals for their under-21's side in the Papa Johns Trophy. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has included the striker in...
BBC
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Andre Ayew joins until end of season
Nottingham Forest have signed Ghana captain and free agent Andre Ayew until the end of the season. The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after spending two years with the Middle Eastern club. Ayew turned down Forest's Premier League rivals Everton before...
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
FOX Sports
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start
Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
Yardbarker
Manchester United defender in talks with Portsmouth over loan move
Manchester United defender Di-Shon Bernard is in talks with Portsmouth about a loan move. This becomes one of many potential loan moves that could involve the Red Devils on deadline day. According to the Daily Mail, Bernard is having discussions over a third loan move away from Manchester United after...
City Transfer Room
WATCH: Joao Cancelo Provides Assist In Bayern Munich Debut
Joao Cancelo left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich in a loan deal on deadline day.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
BBC
Oxford United 1-2 Barnsley: Tykes win to consolidate top-six spot
Barnsley strengthened their position in the League One play-off places with a 2-1 win at Oxford. Goals from Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden earned the visitors victory despite Elliott Moore pulling a goal back. The victory moved Barnsley five points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough in the battle for a top-six...
BBC
Tuanzebe joins Stoke on loan
Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe has joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season. There is no option or obligation for the Potters to buy the 25-year-old at the end of the campaign.
Arsenal and Tottenham tipped to make last-gasp Allan Saint-Maximin transfer after Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon
ARSENAL and Tottenham should make a late bid for Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, according to former Premier League striker Louis Saha. Saint-Maximin, 25, has struggled for game time at St James' Park so far this season. He was plagued by injuries at the beginning of the campaign, suffering from hamstring...
Report: Manchester United Agree Personal Terms With Chelsea Target Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea target Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
