The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023

The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
Guy Fieri Is Bringing Flavortown To Horseshoe Las Vegas

Most of us know Guy Fieri from his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," but he's actually expanded his portfolio by creating and starring in a few other shows, such as "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen." Fieri took it a step further and now has about 80 different restaurants around the world, including Colombia, Dubai, South Africa, Costa Rica, and the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to Fieri's website. Interestingly, two of Fieri's restaurant concepts, Guy's Burger Joint and Guy's Pig and Anchor Bar-B-Que are also featured on some Carnival cruise ships.
Giselle Miami, New Rooftop Dining Destination

After much anticipation, Giselle Miami, the new restaurant concept from E11EVEN and The Restaurant People, will open its doors on February 3, 2023 in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, Giselle will serve as a lively addition to the local...
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
Churro hot dogs and chimichangas: Your guide to the eating at the Super Bowl Experience

If you're planning on attending the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, coming to downtown Phoenix Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 9-11, you should be prepared for a full day of football-related fun, including player autograph signings, NFL memorabilia exhibitions and more. Outside food and drink cannot be brought inside the facility, but several food and drink options will be available at the event. ...
