Most of us know Guy Fieri from his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," but he's actually expanded his portfolio by creating and starring in a few other shows, such as "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen." Fieri took it a step further and now has about 80 different restaurants around the world, including Colombia, Dubai, South Africa, Costa Rica, and the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to Fieri's website. Interestingly, two of Fieri's restaurant concepts, Guy's Burger Joint and Guy's Pig and Anchor Bar-B-Que are also featured on some Carnival cruise ships.

