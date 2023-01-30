Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, thenon-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.
CoinDesk
Filecoin Creator Protocol Labs Cuts 21% of Staff
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Protocol Labs, the company behind decentralized file storage network Filecoin, is laying off 21% of its staff, CEO Juan Benetannounced in a blog post on Friday. Benet cited an “extremely challenging economic downturn,” particularly...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, sold 1,500 bitcoin in January - first time ever - to monetize the recent rally in the crypto market. The miner said in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Laying Off More Than 80 People
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex is reducing its staff by more than 80 people, the company confirmed Thursday, citing market conditions. In a leaked email on Twitter, Bittrex CEO Richie Lai told employees the team...
CoinDesk
Zodia Custody Teams Up With SBI Digital Asset Holdings to Form Crypto Custodian in Japan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency storage provider Zodia Custody is forming a joint venture with Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings's crypto arm to set up a crypto asset custodian for institutional investors, the two firmsannounced on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
CoinDesk
Synapse Token Surges 44% as Cross-Chain Momentum Builds
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Synapse (SYN), the native token of the cross-chain Synapse Protocol, is trading at a five-month high of $1.22 following a 44.74% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. The token has outperformed...
CoinDesk
A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
CoinDesk
Cardano-Based Djed Stablecoin Has Attracted 27M ADA Tokens as Reserve Backing
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cardano-based overcollateralized stablecoin Djed (DJED) has attracted over 27 million cardano (ADA) tokens as backing less than a day after launch,data shows. As of the time of writing, Djed has a reserve ratio of...
CoinDesk
BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
CoinDesk
OP Token Surges 25% as Optimism Foundation Proposes 'Bedrock' Upgrade
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereumlayer 2 scaling system Optimism on Wednesday proposed a mainnet upgrade to boost performance and functionality, accelerating the rally in its governance token OP. "The Optimism Foundation is proud to propose the first protocol...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
CoinDesk
Rocket Pool Community Voting Whether to Self-Limit Its Growth
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Voters governing the protocol for decentralized Ethereum validator service Rocket Pool are grappling with a philosophical proposal that could put bumpers around the ether (ETH) staker’s own growth. The proposal would establish a...
CoinDesk
Indonesia Delays Crypto-Stock Exchange Launch Again, This Time Until June: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indonesia has delayed the rollout of a stock exchange for digital asset companies to later this year,CoinDesk Indonesia reported on Friday. Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesia's minister for trade, said on Thursday he plans to launch...
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Constitution Would Fund Sustainability Efforts With 20K MKR Tokens From Reserves, Emissions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An early draft of MakerDAO'sproposed governance constitution would have the DAI stablecoin issuer join the fight against climate change with 20,000 MKR tokens (around $14 million) to fund sustainability campaigns through 2040. Written by...
Comments / 0