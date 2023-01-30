Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson

Feb. 1 marked the start of Black History Month, and the Outer Banks has no shortage of stories rich with the survival and courage of generations of Black locals in the community. From being the first stop on the Underground Railroad in North Carolina, to becoming a safe haven for enslaved people who were freed with the Freedmen’s Colony on Roanoke Island, to the many accomplishments of the nation’s first all-Black lifesaving crew, there is a wide array of events across the community this month highlighting the achievements and contributions the Black community has made on the Outer Banks community and its surrounding areas.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO