Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson

‘We want it to be told’
Pea Island Preservation Society celebrates Black history on the Outer Banks. Joan Collins is firmly anchored to the Black history of the Outer Banks. “My family history here can definitely be connected to the roles Blacks played in the US Life-Saving Service,” the US Coast Guard and the Freedman’s Colony,” she said.
Events honoring Black History Month on OBX
Feb. 1 marked the start of Black History Month, and the Outer Banks has no shortage of stories rich with the survival and courage of generations of Black locals in the community. From being the first stop on the Underground Railroad in North Carolina, to becoming a safe haven for enslaved people who were freed with the Freedmen’s Colony on Roanoke Island, to the many accomplishments of the nation’s first all-Black lifesaving crew, there is a wide array of events across the community this month highlighting the achievements and contributions the Black community has made on the Outer Banks community and its surrounding areas.
Pea Island Preservation Society Announces Three Events to Celebrate Black History
We are excited to begin the month of February by announcing three events to celebrate black history!. – “A Checkered Past,” a display of paintings, photographs, and more about the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers. The history of Etheridge and the historic Pea Island lifesaving station will be displayed in the Vault Gallery at Dare Arts on February 3-25th. Please note, on the evening of February 3rd, PIPSI Board Members and descendants of the Pea Island Lifesavers will be in the Vault Gallery from 6-8pm to share stories and answer questions.
Register Now: 2023 Outer Banks Senior Games
Each spring, local residents over the age of 50 are invited to participate in the Outer Banks Senior Games. Achievement is recognized with gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the privilege of representing Dare County in the statewide North Carolina Senior Games with the possibility of advancing to the National Senior Games. While the program honors personal and team accomplishments, the mission of the Outer Banks Senior Games is to promote healthy active lifestyles for seniors in our community.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
Kelly’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick Parade is on March 19, Dare Challenge to be this year’s marshalls
The Kelly’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off on Sunday March 19 at 1 p.m. in Nags Head—rain or shine. The one-mile parade route runs from Bladen St. (MP 11.5) north to Driftwood St. on Virginia Dare Trail (Beach Rd.). An esteemed panel of judges will score entrants on the use of the parade theme in the following categories: Best Overall; Best Float; Best Unit; and Best Band/Music group. Prizes will be awarded following the parade.
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder
An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Dare County Schools Music Students Receive High Honors in Regional Competitions
Several high school music students in Dare County recently earned high honors in regional band and symphony orchestras. These students will perform with other top high school musicians from eastern NC at East Carolina University (ECU) this month. After competing against hundreds of students across eastern NC in January, six...
Inmate completes a third mural at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Fetter previously completed two other pieces of work: a mural in the office’s hallway and a Spartan helmet in the Muster Room
Bryan Cultural Series brings three classic movies to the big screen
Three films and three genres as the Bryan Cultural Film Series brings three classic movies to the big screen. The Philadelphia Story, the Red Shoes and the Magnificent Seven are three movies that should be in every movie lover’s history of great movies. Taking a deep dive into why...
The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health
The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group recently announced that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name, Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,” said President Ronnie Sloan, FACHE. “And while our name has evolved, our core mission to enhance the quality of life and elevate wellness for the people we serve remains constant. You will continue to receive the high-quality clinical care you’ve come to know, delivered with compassion by medical professionals who go above and beyond every day.”
Kitty Hawk Police Chief Johnson retires on Feb. 1, search on for successor
As of today, Feb. 1, Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson will be retiring from that post and the town is conducting a search for his successor. Back in October, Kitty Hawk broke ground on a new police station at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. Here is...
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny
The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
Victim identified after deadly crash on I-264 in Norfolk: Troopers
Gray was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Prior to crashing, he was “traveling at a high rate of speed”
Man arrested after foot pursuit, 'hands on event:' Currituck County deputies
Currituck County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.
Shortage of local sports officials in ‘a crisis mode’
Refs cite factors ranging from bad behavior to low pay. Roger Morgan has a grim prediction for the future of scholastic sports. A Camden resident who assigns officials and referees to work U6 through high school varsity soccer games and middle school wrestling matches in northeastern North Carolina, he warns that high school sports could cease to exist in a decade or so.
Wanted man accused of firing at Currituck deputies now in custody
The Currituck County Sheriff's Office says Preston Mertes is now in custody.
