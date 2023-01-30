ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City employees will be retiring

23 employees that work for the city had the opportunity to receive a retirement incentive.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Castlewood High school works to repair damage

Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
Students fearful of bill allowing guns on school property

ETSU students are worried about a proposed bill that could allow guns on school property.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses

Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses.
ERWIN, TN
Finn Hutchinson is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a 'Storm Team Student of the Week'!. Finn Hutchinson is this week's Storm Team Student!. Finn is a 4th grader, and fellow Jr. Buccaneer (with Alex), at University School in Johnson City, Tennessee.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Prom Dress Drive

(WJHL) Karissa Winstead tells us about her 4th annual Prom Dress Drive coming up March 31st and April 1st. If you have a dress or accessories to donate, she will be hosting a drop off Saturday, February 11th from 9 – 1pm at 214 Commerce Street in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Pints for Paws saves local lives and helps shelter animals

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can save a local life and support shelter animals this month through Marsh Regional Blood Center's Pints for Paws initiative. From Feb. 4-10, the public can visit Marsh Blood Centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City to donate, where each pint donated will be ten dollars sent to the animal shelter of their choice.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors

Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

