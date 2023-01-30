When does "just a little bit more" become too much of a good thing? The answer is that it occurs a lot sooner than most hot-rodders think. We're not sure when it happened, but at some point an engine didn't start becoming impressive until it was churning out 600, 700, or even 800 hp. In the never-ending quest to keep up with the Joneses, guys started one-upping each other in terms of both displacement and power. Blowers begat turbos, which then gave way to twin turbos. It became a "more, more, more" race to see who the next king of the hill could be. The only problem is, that hill was made of cash. Ironically, in the world of street machines and Pro Touring cars, an 800-horsepower twin-turbo engine is nearly useless unless you're really good at throttle manipulation. Ever have a pair of turbos go into boost during the apex of a curve? Let's just say it's an easy way to transform a 70-degree turn into a 360-degree spin-fest. Straight-line performance is tough as well, since even massive 315 tires end up being spun into molten slag by a sudden overabundance of power.

17 DAYS AGO