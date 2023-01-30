GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ann Marie Theresa Williams, 51, was arrested last night after her daughter reported that she had been hit with a machete. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. last night about a woman with a machete at Bellamay Grand Apartments. The deputy made contact with the victim, who had injuries to her eye, hand, and arm. The victim said she and her mother had gotten into an argument, and her mother took a machete from the closet. The two women then fought over the machete, and Williams allegedly raised the machete over her head but did not make any specific threats. The victim was eventually able to take the machete from Williams.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO