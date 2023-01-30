ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation charged with battery and drug possession after unwanted kiss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steve Charles, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery and drug charges after an investigation into an unwanted kiss led to the discovery of drugs in his apartment. Gainesville Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday on Charles’ apartment while investigating a report that Charles...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman charged with hitting her daughter with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ann Marie Theresa Williams, 51, was arrested last night after her daughter reported that she had been hit with a machete. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. last night about a woman with a machete at Bellamay Grand Apartments. The deputy made contact with the victim, who had injuries to her eye, hand, and arm. The victim said she and her mother had gotten into an argument, and her mother took a machete from the closet. The two women then fought over the machete, and Williams allegedly raised the machete over her head but did not make any specific threats. The victim was eventually able to take the machete from Williams.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three teens arrested near GHS for carrying concealed weapons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Dorthea Nikles, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and all three were charged with carrying concealed weapons. Nikles was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. At about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Gainesville Police Department officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting

A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
GAINESVILLE, FL
marioncoherald.com

Marion County Jail Arrest Report

• White male, 35, arrest Jan 28, Charges: 22.07(C)(1) Terroristic Threat of Family/Household, 28.03(B)(2) Criminal Mischief, $1,500 bond, In Custody. • White female, 41, arrest Jan. 26, Charges: 25.06 Harboring Runaway Child, $3,000 bond, Released. • White male, 41, arrest Jan. 31, Charges: 22.01(A)(1) Assault Causes Bodily injury Family Member,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ten live cats, two dead cats seized from Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Yesterday Alachua County Animal Resources & Care served a warrant at the home of Patricia Garibaldi and seized 10 live cats and two dead cats; they estimate that as many as five cats may still be in the residence. Judge Phillip Pena signed the warrant after...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns

Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
WILDWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested with fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
GAINESVILLE, FL

