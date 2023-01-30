Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with battery and drug possession after unwanted kiss
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steve Charles, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery and drug charges after an investigation into an unwanted kiss led to the discovery of drugs in his apartment. Gainesville Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday on Charles’ apartment while investigating a report that Charles...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with hitting her daughter with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ann Marie Theresa Williams, 51, was arrested last night after her daughter reported that she had been hit with a machete. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. last night about a woman with a machete at Bellamay Grand Apartments. The deputy made contact with the victim, who had injuries to her eye, hand, and arm. The victim said she and her mother had gotten into an argument, and her mother took a machete from the closet. The two women then fought over the machete, and Williams allegedly raised the machete over her head but did not make any specific threats. The victim was eventually able to take the machete from Williams.
WCJB
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting that killed two people in Downtown Gainesville, Police called for help from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. However, Sheriff’s officials say GPD’s request to deploy the Sheriff’s K-9 unit was denied because they already had a K-9 on site. GPD...
alachuachronicle.com
Three teens arrested near GHS for carrying concealed weapons
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Dorthea Nikles, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and all three were charged with carrying concealed weapons. Nikles was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. At about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Gainesville Police Department officers...
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting
A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Jail Arrest Report
• White male, 35, arrest Jan 28, Charges: 22.07(C)(1) Terroristic Threat of Family/Household, 28.03(B)(2) Criminal Mischief, $1,500 bond, In Custody. • White female, 41, arrest Jan. 26, Charges: 25.06 Harboring Runaway Child, $3,000 bond, Released. • White male, 41, arrest Jan. 31, Charges: 22.01(A)(1) Assault Causes Bodily injury Family Member,...
WCJB
Three Gainesville teens arrested carrying pellet guns and knife near schoolgrounds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens were caught carrying concealed weapons near Gainesville High School. On Wednesday, officers arrested Anna Nikles, 18, as well as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. Officers say the teenagers were hanging out outside of Coffee Culture, just north of GHS on NW 13th street. Officers...
WCJB
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
villages-news.com
Shoplifters sought in theft of nearly $700 in merchandise at Walmart
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The two females entered the store on Jan. 29 left with a shopping cart full...
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
alachuachronicle.com
Ten live cats, two dead cats seized from Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Yesterday Alachua County Animal Resources & Care served a warrant at the home of Patricia Garibaldi and seized 10 live cats and two dead cats; they estimate that as many as five cats may still be in the residence. Judge Phillip Pena signed the warrant after...
WCJB
Dozens of protesters shut down streets demanding justice for inmate who died in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks a week since Alachua county sheriff’s deputies confirmed that 32-year-old Marcus Goodman died in jail due to a medical emergency. Family members were invited to a vigil to honor him but what was supposed to be a quiet event turned into an active protest.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace for pointing an air rifle at other residents, then kicking and spitting on officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaun Phillip Bond, 56, was booked into the jail early this morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly pointing an air rifle at multiple people at GRACE Marketplace and threatening to shoot them.
YAHOO!
Suspect in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center still on the loose, police say
Gainesville police obtained warrants in connection to the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Monday. On Tuesday, police said they charged Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, in the shooting that left two men injured in the shopping center parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
villages-news.com
Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns
Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
alachuachronicle.com
Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
Comments / 6