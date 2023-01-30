ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
New York Post

Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep

Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Athlon Sports

Look: Travis Kelce Has One Request For Chiefs Fans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl.  The two talked all the Super Bowl shop on their podcast, "New Heights," on Wednesday, and Travis Kelce issued his ...
