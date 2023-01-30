Read full article on original website
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep
Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Boys Basketball – VOTE: Week 5 OC Sports Medicine Player of the Week
For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top boys basketball players in the Shore Conference each week. We will recognize the top player in each of the eight Shore Conference divisions, as well as two wild cards for 10 contestants per week. This week's...
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape, kidnapping ahead of Super Bowl
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
Jersey Mike’s Week 4 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Lacey
Heading into the beginning of last week, the Lacey boys basketball faced an uphill battle if the Lions wanted to win a share of the Shore Conference Class B South championship. Driven by a group of seniors who have enjoyed individual success and are starving for a memorable finish to...
Look: Travis Kelce Has One Request For Chiefs Fans
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl. The two talked all the Super Bowl shop on their podcast, "New Heights," on Wednesday, and Travis Kelce issued his ...
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
