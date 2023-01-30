Read full article on original website
Fox17
Lieutenant Governor visits Battle Creek for round table with local leaders
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — For Black History Month, Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor visited Battle Creek to meet with city leaders and tour the Kimball House Museum. “I want for every child to be able to come through here and who is from this region to see this important part of our history,” Garlin Gilchrist said.
Fox17
Michigan Made: Guernsey Dairy & Clock9Nine
What do ice cream and clocks have in common? They're both featured in this month's Michigan Made segment!. Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan, With Love, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two Michigan companies and products: Guernsey Dairy & Clock9Nine.
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
Fox17
Chicken pox cases reported at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A handful of chicken pox cases were reported at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this week. A representative of the university tells FOX 17 a small handful of cases were detected at its Allendale and Pew campuses. We’re told impacted students have received treatment and their...
Fox17
Michigan Flight Path introduces young people to the excitement of aviation
If the kids or grandkids just can't stop looking up to the skies, and dreaming of flying, the perfect place to take them is Michigan Flight Path. Michigan Flight Path introduces young people to the excitement of aviation at the West Michigan Regional Airport through the FLIGHT NIGHT program. Middle and high school students are able to take part in flight simulators, explore different aspects of aviation, and introduce students to skills and aviation professionals involved in becoming a pilot, aviation mechanics, air traffic controllers, engineers, flight operations managers, and beyond.
Fox17
Steady rain and briefly warmer air offers West Michigan a taste of spring
WEST MICHIGAN — Looking for a little taste of spring? Mother nature is delivering!. A developing system over the Lower Mississippi Valley and tracking northward into southern Lower Michigan will begin impacting the region by tonight into Thursday. It will bring steady to moderate rainfall, strong gusty winds, and briefly warmer temperatures. Many communities could make a run at 50 degrees for high temperatures on Thursday. There are several layers to this upcoming system. Below is a breakdown of what you need to know for the rest of your workweek.
Fox17
Hamilton middle schoolers stay active on 'Workout Wednesday'
HAMILTON, Mich. — Middle schoolers in Hamilton are getting up and moving thanks to weekly encouragement from one classroom teacher!. Mr. Bosma engages his class at Hamilton Middle School by dedicating each day of the week after a certain theme, such as “Motivation Monday” and “Tough Thursday,” according to Hamilton Community Schools.
