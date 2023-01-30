ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Made: Guernsey Dairy & Clock9Nine

What do ice cream and clocks have in common? They're both featured in this month's Michigan Made segment!. Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan, With Love, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two Michigan companies and products: Guernsey Dairy & Clock9Nine.
Chicken pox cases reported at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A handful of chicken pox cases were reported at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this week. A representative of the university tells FOX 17 a small handful of cases were detected at its Allendale and Pew campuses. We’re told impacted students have received treatment and their...
Michigan Flight Path introduces young people to the excitement of aviation

If the kids or grandkids just can't stop looking up to the skies, and dreaming of flying, the perfect place to take them is Michigan Flight Path. Michigan Flight Path introduces young people to the excitement of aviation at the West Michigan Regional Airport through the FLIGHT NIGHT program. Middle and high school students are able to take part in flight simulators, explore different aspects of aviation, and introduce students to skills and aviation professionals involved in becoming a pilot, aviation mechanics, air traffic controllers, engineers, flight operations managers, and beyond.
Steady rain and briefly warmer air offers West Michigan a taste of spring

WEST MICHIGAN — Looking for a little taste of spring? Mother nature is delivering!. A developing system over the Lower Mississippi Valley and tracking northward into southern Lower Michigan will begin impacting the region by tonight into Thursday. It will bring steady to moderate rainfall, strong gusty winds, and briefly warmer temperatures. Many communities could make a run at 50 degrees for high temperatures on Thursday. There are several layers to this upcoming system. Below is a breakdown of what you need to know for the rest of your workweek.
Hamilton middle schoolers stay active on 'Workout Wednesday'

HAMILTON, Mich. — Middle schoolers in Hamilton are getting up and moving thanks to weekly encouragement from one classroom teacher!. Mr. Bosma engages his class at Hamilton Middle School by dedicating each day of the week after a certain theme, such as “Motivation Monday” and “Tough Thursday,” according to Hamilton Community Schools.
