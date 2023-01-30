WEST MICHIGAN — Looking for a little taste of spring? Mother nature is delivering!. A developing system over the Lower Mississippi Valley and tracking northward into southern Lower Michigan will begin impacting the region by tonight into Thursday. It will bring steady to moderate rainfall, strong gusty winds, and briefly warmer temperatures. Many communities could make a run at 50 degrees for high temperatures on Thursday. There are several layers to this upcoming system. Below is a breakdown of what you need to know for the rest of your workweek.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO