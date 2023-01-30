Read full article on original website
Related
Ed Sheeran Shares "Turbulent" Chapter in His Personal Life During Instagram Return
Watch: Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight. Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud about his lack of social media activity. After being relatively quiet on Instagram, the singer, 31, returned to the platform to have an honest conversation with his followers about his absence. "Hey guys,"...
Stranger Things Writers Shut Down One Spinoff Rumor
As Eleven previously said, "Friends don't lie." Which explains why the official Twitter account for the writers' room of Stranger Things shut down a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown was slated to...
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
How Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Filmed Outer Banks Post-Split
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline made the most of a potentially awkward situation. The stars of Netflix's Outer Banks, which returns for season three Feb. 23, announced their break-up in November...
See The Trailer For E!'s Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?
20 of the Best Rom-Coms You Can Binge-Watch Right Now On Eliza's journey to achieve her perfect "'80s movie moment"—à la Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles—she realizes that what she was looking...
Helena Bonham Carter Weighs in on the Future of The Crown
Tired is the head that wore the crown. While it's been over two years since Helena Bonham Carter was last seen as Princess Margaret in The Crown, she's still entitled to her opinions on the...
Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills
Watch: Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo. This sounds like quite the nightmare. Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.
Morgan Evans Has a Relatable Outlook After Kelsea Ballerini Break Up
Love is real—and so is heartbreak. Just ask Morgan Evans. Six months after he and Kelsea Ballerini broke up, the country star is shared how he's holding up. "The only thing you can control is you...
Justin Long Shares Heartwarming Philip Seymour Hoffman Story on 9th Anniversary of His Death
Watch: Matt Damon Remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman. Philip Seymour Hoffman will always be the master in Justin Long's eyes. The Dodgeball star marked the 9th anniversary of the Capote actor's death with an emotional tribute reflecting on the first time the pair met. "Thinking about Phil Hoffman today. Can't believe...
Ashley Greene Reveals What Goes Down in the Twilight Text Chain
More than 10 years after the end of the Twilight saga, the cast is still asking each other: "Where have you been, loca?" In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley Greene, who played Alice...
Vanderpump Rules Has Brand New Opening Credits: Watch
Vanderpump Rules fans are going to be SUR-prised by the show's newly revamped opening credits. Bravo released the brand new intro for the series' upcoming 10th season on Feb. 2. The most notable...
Taylor Lautner Shares How Twilight Led to Body Image Issues
Taylor Lautner is getting candid about body image. The actor recently shared how starring in the Twilight movie franchise, where he played werewolf Jacob Black, impacted the way he viewed his...
Megan Mullally Convinced Nick Offerman to Join The Last of Us
The Last of Us fans have Megan Mullally to thank for reducing them to puddles. During the Jan. 29 episode of the HBO apocalypse drama, Megan's husband Nick Offerman gave a moving performance as...
Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post
Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.
Taylor Lautner's Wife Tay Is "Deceased" Over His Taylor Swift Comment
Taylor Lautner knows this VMAs moment all too well. Lautner, who dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2009, took a trip down memory lane to make a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend. As for...
Gwyneth Paltrow Still Has This Dress From ‘90s Date With Brad Pitt
Some things never go out of style—like a look back at Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's romance. While they broke up almost three decades ago, the Goop mogul recently shared the dress she still has...
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Break Up Amid Her Romance With Chase Stokes
Watch: Morgan Evans' Song Helping Him Through Kelsea Ballerini Divorce. Love is real—and so is heartbreak. Just ask Morgan Evans. Six months after he and Kelsea Ballerini broke up, the country star is shared how he's holding up. "The only thing you can control is you is and how...
John Legend Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And...
James Cameron Settles Titanic Debate on Whether Jack Could Have Survived Once and For All
When it comes to this debate, we'll never let go. A quarter century after Titanic's release, the film's director James Cameron is taking a long (and scientific!) look back at whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) would have lived if he simply climbed aboard the door with Rose (Kate Winslet) as they were left stranded at sea after the titular ship sank into the ocean.
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0