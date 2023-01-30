ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills

Watch: Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo. This sounds like quite the nightmare. Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.
Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.
James Cameron Settles Titanic Debate on Whether Jack Could Have Survived Once and For All

When it comes to this debate, we'll never let go. A quarter century after Titanic's release, the film's director James Cameron is taking a long (and scientific!) look back at whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) would have lived if he simply climbed aboard the door with Rose (Kate Winslet) as they were left stranded at sea after the titular ship sank into the ocean.
