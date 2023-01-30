ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest

The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Public Workers Coalition addresses Ithaca Common Council

ITHACA N.Y. (WENY) -- Over 50 people gathered together at the Ithaca Common Council meeting to call for better treatment and fair contract negotiations, Wednesday evening. The Ithaca Public Workers Coalition came out to address their concerns. Thomas Condzella, the President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, join the union...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

A 10-year-old boy gives back to veterans in a big way

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A young, 10-year-old boy donated money to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bath. Bryson Jarvis saved up hundreds of dollars to help veterans in need. Preston Perry, Chairman of the Veteran's Committee at the Horseheads Elks Lodge, wanted to celebrate Jarvis for his kind gesture...
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

Racker Re-Opens Autism Lending Library

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A library in Ithaca has fully reopened and is putting the pandemic in its rear-view mirror. The Racker Autism Lending Library is a place for kids, teens, and adults who want to read -- and then some. "With this library they can borrow things and they...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week

The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30

Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
NEWFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
ITHACA, NY

