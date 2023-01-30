Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest
The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Public Workers Coalition addresses Ithaca Common Council
ITHACA N.Y. (WENY) -- Over 50 people gathered together at the Ithaca Common Council meeting to call for better treatment and fair contract negotiations, Wednesday evening. The Ithaca Public Workers Coalition came out to address their concerns. Thomas Condzella, the President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, join the union...
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
NewsChannel 36
A 10-year-old boy gives back to veterans in a big way
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A young, 10-year-old boy donated money to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bath. Bryson Jarvis saved up hundreds of dollars to help veterans in need. Preston Perry, Chairman of the Veteran's Committee at the Horseheads Elks Lodge, wanted to celebrate Jarvis for his kind gesture...
NewsChannel 36
Racker Re-Opens Autism Lending Library
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A library in Ithaca has fully reopened and is putting the pandemic in its rear-view mirror. The Racker Autism Lending Library is a place for kids, teens, and adults who want to read -- and then some. "With this library they can borrow things and they...
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
whcuradio.com
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
ithaca.com
Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30
Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
newyorkupstate.com
Broome County man admits making threats to hurt Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, feds say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Broome County man admitted Wednesday to making threatening calls to the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, federal prosecutors said. In one message, the man said he would personally hurt Greene and in another said he could pay someone $500 to do it for him, prosecutors said.
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
