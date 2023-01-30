ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

LIVE: 10 people injured, 2 critical after drive-by shooting in Lakeland

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weqAr_0kWd4lbW00

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon.

Lakeland Police said officers were called to the area near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street — which is just north of downtown — around 3:40 p.m.

During a news conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said a dark blue, 4-door Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag drove onto the street and rolled down all four of its windows.

According to Taylor, four gunmen inside the car opened fire at the victims, who were sitting and standing along the sidewalks on both sides of the car.

Investigators located shell casings of both a 9mm handgun and a .223 caliber rifle.

Police said 10 people were shot; eight suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two are in critical condition.

“One was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the face or the jaw area," Taylor said.

All of the victims were adult men ranging in age from 20 to 35. The two critically injured victims are being treated at a local hospital.

A man who identified himself as "Dex" said he was working on his car in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex when the drive-by shooting happened just feet away.

“I heard pop. It was loud there, but it got louder here. And pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," he said. "I counted 13.”

The incident particularly frustrates Dex because he said a number of children live and play in the area. In fact, according to Taylor, a school bus had dropped off children in the area just one minute before the shooting.

“You know, these are babies. I lost a child. So anyway, you now — a bullet don’t have a name," Dex said. "Anybody could have been hit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yrOz_0kWd4lbW00 Chad Mills
Lakeland Police investigate shooting that left nine injured on Monday.

Chief Taylor said detectives do not believe the drive-by shooting was a random act and said there is no threat to the public.

Some neighbors, though, said their neighborhood — which is just a block from a major thoroughfare and just minutes from downtown — has its issues.

Timothy Mullins, who heard the shots from his nearby home, said he wasn't particularly surprised by the shooting.

"Things are just getting crazy," Mullins said. "I mean, what people do is what they do, if you know what I mean. I don't like to say too much, you know what I'm saying?"

“It’s a challenged neighborhood," Chief Taylor answered during the news conference. “The neighbors would not be incorrect.”

The chief said a felony quantity of marijuana was found near the shooting scene. While he can't yet say for certain, Taylor believes drugs may have played a factor.

He said, even before Monday's shooting, the police department dedicated additional resources and manpower to the neighborhood and will continue to do so.

He said 15 detectives will work around the clock to locate the gunmen, and extra patrols will be assigned to the area since retaliatory shootings are a possibility.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Lakeland Police at 1-800-226-8477 . Lakeland Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.

Comments / 2

Bill Wiliams
3d ago

Sad. If you watch the news any at all, seems these shootings are the norm. And some nut cases want to defund the police. What has our world become, we are at war with ourselves. Leadership at the highest levels is collapsing.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot

HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
HUDSON, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
crete

Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
KISSIMMEE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WESH

15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, in 2020,...
BRADENTON, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy