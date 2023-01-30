Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan
NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber welcomes four new board members
MAYBROOK – Four business leaders in security, marketing, healthcare and law have joined the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The new members of the 21-member board are: Scott Perry, owner of Atlas Security Services Inc. in Goshen; Matthew Dorcas, president and CEO of Capacity Marketing in Middletown; Paul Ernenwein, an attorney and partner in the Newburgh-based law firm of Catania, Mahon, & Rider; and Michael Limperopulos, chief of staff of Cornerstone Family Healthcare of Cornwall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush business nationally recognized for excellence
PINE BUSH – East Coast Industrial Services of Pine Bush was recognized last week at the National Pavement Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina as the recipient of the 2023 Award for Excellence in Power Sweeping. East Coast Industrial Services is a family owned and operated business located in Pine...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Classical American Homes Preservation Trust appoints new president
NEW YORK – The Board of Directors of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust (CAHPT) is pleased to name Benjamin Prosky as its new President. With an endowment of about $100 million, the nonprofit is poised to expand its impact by providing direct support to architectural and land preservation work in addition to sponsoring investigative and research opportunities through scholarships, grants, residencies, and artisan apprenticeships.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters return to battle second fire in Arlington Wednesday (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – On Wednesday afternoon the Arlington Fire Department was recalled to the site of Wednesday morning’s pre-dawn four-alarm fire that destroyed at least two Main Street buildings and damaged others. According to fire officials, outside contractors were working in the rear of the damaged buildings,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County
DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh
CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Montefiore Nyack offering Narcan training
NYACK – The Recovery Center of Montefiore Nyack Hospital is hosting a free Narcan training open to the public on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. at their office at 312 Route 59 in Nyack. Participants will learn about substance use disorders and treatment options, how to administer Narcan, and receive a Narcan kit.
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Despite two deadly falls since 2019, OSHA inspectors fault Nanuet contractor
HO-HO-KUS, NJ – Two roofing workers dead – victims of preventable workplace falls in the Hudson Valley/Catskills – both in the month of February – the first in 2019 in Kameisha Lake and the second in 2022 in Spring Valley. Seven federal workplace safety inspections in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County recognizes American Heart Month
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Health Commissioner Dr. Alicia Pointer are reminding residents that February is American Heart Month, an appropriate time to learn how to prevent heart disease and stay “heart healthy.”. “Each February, the American Heart Association challenges all of us to learn...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SPCA Westchester rescues 150 starving cats from hoarding house
BRIARCLIFF MANOR – The Humane Law Enforcement Unit of SPCA of Westchester seized 150 cats living in filth and squalor after Yorktown Police discovered the residence was filled with what seemed like an endless number of cats being hoarded in a small, dilapidated home. Local police were asked to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning fire destroys pizza place and neighboring buildings (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A heavy fire at a Main Street pizza place in Arlington put several fire departments to work on Wednesday morning minutes after 2 a.m. The blaze destroyed a pizza place and a neighboring three-story building with multiple apartments. Dutchess County 911 received a call from...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Howells Fire Company to host blood drive
HOWELLS – The Howells Fire Company #1 will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, February 28th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Howells Firehouse located at 26 Elm Street in Howells. The blood drive is being held in honor of Past Chief John Stephens. Past Chief Stephens...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County to offer free rabies clinic
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) is again partnering with the Dutchess County SPCA to host a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Dutchess County SPCA located at 636 Violet Ave in Hyde Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This clinic is open to dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets three months of age and older. Pre-registration is required and open now. Residents can register at DCSPCA.org or by calling the DCSPCA at 845-452-7722 extension 425.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Guilty pleas in connection with Poughkeepsie construction site death of worker
WHITE PLAINS – New Jersey construction company Onekey, LLC and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, pled guilty in US District Court to violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations resulting in the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie on August 3, 2017. According to statements and filings in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
