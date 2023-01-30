Read full article on original website
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
FOX Sports
"I am not completely convinced about Patrick Mahomes" — Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Patrick Mahomes is making history with five AFC Championship appearances, a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, regular season and MVP, with the chance to add more in Glendale. However, Skip Bayless is not sold yet. Watch as he explains why he is not 'completely convinced' about the Kansas City Chiefs QB.
Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job
After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
FOX Sports
Michigan, USC, Oklahoma & Penn State among Joel Klatt's surprises of National Signing Day
Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Cousins to 49ers? Only if Vikings plan to tank, 'Niners are desperate
The offseason storyline that won't die has returned.
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
He could make a massive difference in one major department.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders comes up big in first recruiting class at Colorado
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking — which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out — and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
Report Links 3 Coaches to Sean Payton's New Broncos Coaching Staff
Sean Payton is beginning to build his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
FOX Sports
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD
Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady announces retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL | UNDISPUTED
After 23 seasons Tom Brady announced his retirement this morning. The 45 year-old quarterback was a 15-time Pro Bowler, seven-time Super Bowl champion and holds nearly every major all-time passing record in the NFL. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Brady’s retirement.
Report: Jazz Have 'Strong Suitor' in Jarred Vanderbilt Trade
Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt’s time in Salt Lake City could be coming to an end.
FOX Sports
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
Colts are one of two teams left searching for head coach
The Indianapolis Colts are now one of two teams still searching for their next head coach after the news Tuesday that the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans both found the leaders of their roster. Along with the Colts, who continue to narrow down their list of finalists, the Arizona Cardinals...
FOX Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes catch and pass Tom Brady as the GOAT? | SPEAK
Patrick Mahomes is back in his third Super Bowl with a chance to win his second Lombardi trophy. He joined First Things First and was asked about chasing Tom Brady, saying quote: 'Any athlete wants to be the best in their position ever..I want to be, but I understand how hard it's going to be. I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible, so all I can do is take it day by day and get better and better.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Mahomes can catch the GOAT or not.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. And they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them — remember,...
Comments / 0