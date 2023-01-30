Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
WBAY Green Bay
Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
WBAY Green Bay
Jury deliberates Grant Fuhrman's fate in Oshkosh West attack trial
We’ll remain in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through the midday. These “feel-like temperatures” are cold enough to cause frostbite on your exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. Police identify victims, are seeking more information from public.
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
WBAY Green Bay
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR confirms CWD in second wild deer harvested in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN/MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
WBAY Green Bay
Double Homicide brings attention to rising domestic violence cases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay. 48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
WBAY Green Bay
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with the killings of two women in Green Bay Sunday admitted to a history of violence against women, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County receiving national infrastructure grant to improve roadway safety
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is receiving federal funds to help improve roadway safety as the county sees an above-average number of traffic fatalities. Wisconsin is receiving eight grants worth about $6.7 million as part of the national bipartisan infrastructure law. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Subzero wind chills
Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Judge: Jury can consider lesser charge in Oshkosh West attack trial
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury will be allowed to consider a lesser charge when they deliberate the case of a man charged in a 2019 attack at Oshkosh West High School. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett told jurors in the Grant Furhman trial Friday that if they cannot get a unanimous agreement on the Class A Felony of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, they need to consider the Class F Felony of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. If they cannot convict on either count, they were told to return a verdict of not guilty.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay's first permanent, Black resident
Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Out of the deep freeze
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
WBAY Green Bay
Grant Fuhrman won’t testify at his trial for Oshkosh West High School attack
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a short day for his jury Thursday after Grant Fuhrman decided he won’t testify at his attempted-murder trial. Asked by the judge: “Mr. Mehlos, do you believe your client’s decision not to testify was done freely, voluntarily and intelligently?” Corey Mehlos, Fuhrman’s defense attorney, responded: “We’ve had extensive conversations with Grant about how this trial is going. He feels very good about our defense. He is confident, he doesn’t see the need to add anything by his testimony. I think he is making a knowing, informed and voluntary decision to not testify consistent with this constitutional rights.”
WBAY Green Bay
Judge refuses to delay trial for woman accused in murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge is refusing to push back next month’s trial for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay wants to delay the jury trial. The attorney for Taylor Schabusiness says an adjournment of the trial...
WBAY Green Bay
Black History Month: Green Bay’s first permanent, Black resident, “Smokey” Dawson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month. Every Wednesday at 10 through February, Action 2 News will honor people who helped make this area and nation what it is today. According to local historian Mary Jane Herber, the history of African-Americans in Northeast...
