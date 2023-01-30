OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a short day for his jury Thursday after Grant Fuhrman decided he won’t testify at his attempted-murder trial. Asked by the judge: “Mr. Mehlos, do you believe your client’s decision not to testify was done freely, voluntarily and intelligently?” Corey Mehlos, Fuhrman’s defense attorney, responded: “We’ve had extensive conversations with Grant about how this trial is going. He feels very good about our defense. He is confident, he doesn’t see the need to add anything by his testimony. I think he is making a knowing, informed and voluntary decision to not testify consistent with this constitutional rights.”

