Buffalo, NY – Akron increased its winning streak to seven games, including four consecutive road games as the Zips defeated Buffalo 81-64 at Alumni Arena on Tuesday night. Senior Xavier Castaneda paced the Zips with 32 points on a nearly flawless shooting performance. He shot 10-of-12 from the field and 7-of-8 from long distance, only missing the mark on his final two attempts. It was Castaneda's fifth 30-plus point performance of the season and fourth straight game a Zip dropped 32. Castaneda was one of four Zips to register double figures in points as junior Enrique Freeman had 18 points and nine rebounds, while graduate Trendon Hankerson and freshman Nate Johnson each tallied nine points.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO