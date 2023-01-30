Read full article on original website
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 8 cities and […]
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
whcuradio.com
Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
NewsChannel 36
Man hospitalized after being hit by a car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A man is in the hospital after getting hit by a car in Elmira. Police say a 53-year-old man was taken to Robert Packer Hospital with "significant injuries." A pile of clothes was found lying in front of the car on the road. It is unclear...
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
NewsChannel 36
Warmer center opened in Mansfield amid cold weather & power outages in Tioga County
MANSFIELD, PA (WENY) -- Due to dangerous wind chills and power outages occurring in the Mansfield area and surrounding areas in Tioga County, the Mansfield Fire Hall is opening up a warming center. The fire hall is located at 381 South Main Street, Mansfield, PA. Residents in need of warmth...
cortlandvoice.com
Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)
A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Indicted Following January Accident Involving High Speed Chase
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A grand jury indicted an Ithaca man, following an accident involving a high speed chase and car crash earlier this month. On January 2nd, three people including Sky Volckhausen were arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a telephone poll after attempting to escape from police.
i100rocks.com
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
whcuradio.com
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
WETM
Most expensive rental homes in Chemung County according to Airbnb
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Airbnb has been a popular tool for both property owners and travel lovers for years by allowing anyone to rent out and enjoy beautiful homes across the country. Depending on location and the size of the rental, prices can range from less than $100...
One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house
UPDATE JAN 31: Elmira Police have released more information on the shocking crash that sent two people to the hospital and left a bus in the side of a house Monday afternoon. Elmira Police said it responded to W. Clinton and Euclid Ave. around 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 for the report of the […]
