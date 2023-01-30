ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 8 cities and […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man hospitalized after being hit by a car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A man is in the hospital after getting hit by a car in Elmira. Police say a 53-year-old man was taken to Robert Packer Hospital with "significant injuries." A pile of clothes was found lying in front of the car on the road. It is unclear...
ELMIRA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)

A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
HOMER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Indicted Following January Accident Involving High Speed Chase

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A grand jury indicted an Ithaca man, following an accident involving a high speed chase and car crash earlier this month. On January 2nd, three people including Sky Volckhausen were arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a telephone poll after attempting to escape from police.
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house

UPDATE JAN 31: Elmira Police have released more information on the shocking crash that sent two people to the hospital and left a bus in the side of a house Monday afternoon. Elmira Police said it responded to W. Clinton and Euclid Ave. around 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 for the report of the […]
ELMIRA, NY

