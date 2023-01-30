Read full article on original website
News On 6
OBI Hosting Emergency Blood Drive
Following this weeks storms in Oklahoma and storms across the country, the Oklahoma Blood Institute said it's had hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing an emergency blood shortage. There will be an emergency blood drive in both Oklahoma City and Shawnee on Saturday. You can donate at Quail Springs Mall...
News On 6
Oklahoma Hospital Announces Partnership To Address Critical Nursing Shortage
Oklahoma City University and SSM Health St. Anthony's announce a new partnership. This is to help combat the critical shortage of nursing professionals in the state. "We know we are facing a shortage of up to a million nurses across the country in the next six years," Elain Richardson, the Regional Chief Nursing Officer at SSM, said.
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City responded to the scene of a wreck on I-44 near Northwest Expressway. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OKC Delivery Drivers Brave Winter Weather, Ask Customers For Courtesy
Some people try to avoid the winter weather, while others embrace it to make a living. There are the usual suspects like the snowplow drivers. “It’s a hard job to be quite honest with you, but they’ve done it for so many years. They’re very good at what they do,” said Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent of Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OKC Zoo Bears Used As Predictors For Groundhog Day
Thursday is Groundhog Day, and sadly, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. While the weather prognosticator has been at it since 1887, here in Oklahoma City we have our own predictors at the Oklahoma City Zoo. News 9's Addie Crawford took a trip to...
News On 6
1 Injured In West OKC Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City Police are responding to a hit-and-run near West Reno Avenue and South MacArthur Boulevard. Officers said they have no suspect information or a description of the car at this time. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OCPD Warning Residents Of 'Romance Scam Artist'
Oklahoma City Police are issuing a warning to those looking for love after a victim in a recent case almost lost $60,000 to a romance scam artist, according to the department. Police said a way to prevent being scammed is to research your potential partner's photo to see if it's been used online before.
News On 6
Inmate In Custody After Walking Away From Clara Waters Community Corrections Center
An inmate who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been taken back into custody. Jesse Tointigh, 22, was arrested by Oklahoma City police shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 for allegedly harassing two people outside of a northwest Oklahoma City hotel. Tointigh has been booked into...
News On 6
OHP Troopers Rescue Dog Hit By Car
A dog rescued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after getting hit by a vehicle had his first surgery and was recovering at an animal hospital. Major Brent Sugg said he responded to I-40 and Peebly Road in Oklahoma County Monday morning after getting several calls that two dogs had been hit. Sugg said when he arrived, he saw a Great Pyrenees lying in the highway median under the cable barrier. He was alive, but could not move his hind legs. A female Great Pyrenees that accompanied him was dead.
News On 6
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
News On 6
OHP Identifies Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Custer County
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The crash was approximately 4.5 miles east of Clinton in Custer County. The crash involved six vehicles, four of which were semitrucks. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Hassan Mousa, 35, pronounced dead at the scene after...
News On 6
2 In Custody After Police Chase In NW OKC
Two people are in custody after a vehicle chase led to a foot pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when two people bailed from the vehicle near Northwest 12th Street and North Independence Avenue. Officers located the two suspects...
News On 6
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
News On 6
New Dog Park, Restaurant Officially Opening Next Week In OKC
A new dog park, restaurant and bar, called Bar K, is officially opening to the public next Wednesday. It's near South Lincoln and Oklahoma City boulevards and has been in the works for two years now. For those that wish to bring their furry friends, you will have to purchase...
News On 6
OU Offers Free Fan Admission For Bedlam Basketball Game
OU is offering free admission for fans who are willing to brave the winter weather to attend Wednesday's basketball game against Oklahoma State. "Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans who feel they can safely attend Wednesday's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center," OU said.
News On 6
Renting Cheaper Than Purchasing Home, New Report Says
A new report shows renting a home in Oklahoma City is cheaper than owning for first-time buyers. Realtor.com said the median listing price for a home in Oklahoma City is $278,000, which is around $1,200 for a monthly mortgage. Those who rent are paying 33% less, with rent in the...
