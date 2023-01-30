Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Walk-On Aidan Fisch is now a Scholarship Player according to HC Capel
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel announced Thursday night on his radio show, The Jeff Capel Radio Show, that walk-on senior forward Aidan Fisch is on scholarship. Fisch is currently in his third season with the Panthers on the roster. He originally started as a manager in 2018-19 helping out the team, before joining the Panthers as a walk-on starting in the 2020-21 season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 2
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WBB’s Three Point Shooting Woes Result In Road Loss
The road was unkind to the Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team as it dropped a 58-52 contest to George Washington Wednesday at the Charles E. Smith Center. Duquesne (14-9/4-6 Atlantic 10) was led by Megan McConnell’s 12 points and 12 rebounds, good for her 10th double-double of the season. It was her 13th double-digit rebounding effort.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star ATH Caleb Williams Enjoyed Learning Xs and Os With Archie Collins
When Pitt played Eastern Michigan in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl, Caleb Williams was there. It wasn’t a far drive from where he was growing up in Canton, Michigan. He made it out to Ford Field in Detroit to watch Kenny Pickett lead Pitt to a 34-30 win. A...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star DT Francis Brewu’s Junior Day Visit Ended With Offer From a ‘Dream School’
Francis Brewu didn’t go into his recent Junior Day visit at Pitt with an offer, but he was thankful to leave with an offer from one of his dream schools. Brewu — a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Thomas Worthington High in Columbus, Ohio — was hoping that he’d be able to head home with an offer, but he wasn’t expecting it. He liked Pitt, but now he knows it’s mutual.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vinnie Cugini Becomes WPIAL’s All-Time Leading Scorer
On Tuesday night, history was made in WPIAL basketball as Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini became the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leader, scoring 33 points to leap past Tom Pipkins’ record of 2,838 points. Cugini set the record with a free throw late in the game, surpassing Pipkins’ long-standing...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
California TE with Ties to Pittsburgh, Speaks on Latest Offer
In their just concluded Class of 2023 signing class, Pitt football was able to sign two players from the state of California. Three-star wide receiver Israel Polk is from Bellflower, California, while three-star quarterback Ty Dieffenbach resides in Agoura, California. It looks as though the Panthers are trying to parlay...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Jason Capel upset with treatment from alma mater UNC; Jeff Capel responds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shortly after Nike Sibande blocked Caleb Love’s shot to secure a win for Pitt at the Dean E. Smith Center, the Panthers piled into the hallway and visitors locker room to celebrate their victory. And then, after the cheering settled, Jason Capel started to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Current State of The Programs: Pitt vs. West Virginia
I call this “state of the program” where I compare one school in five categories to a rival out-of-conference or an in-conference foe. Here’s my look at Pitt vs. West Virginia and it’s a shame they aren’t in the same conference. The categories are as...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
