MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – During this time of the year, Atmos Energy would like to remind customers to be on alert for potential scams targeting utility customers. “Beware of impostors demanding payment at your door – our employees will not collect payments in person,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and the Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call our customer service number at 888.286.6700 to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities. Also, beware of bogus emails or texts requesting immediate payment of your bill, particularly with prepaid debit cards.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO