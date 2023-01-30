Read full article on original website
Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
Lottery’s In-State Game Reaches New Record
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The elusive Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records and has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing tomorrow night, Saturday, Feb. 4. Unprecedented sales and no jackpot winners have continued to push the jackpot amount higher. Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll...
Study says public universities provided billions towards Mississippi’s economy in 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Just two years ago, public universities in Mississippi provided a $6.5 billion economic impact on the state’s economy. That’s according to a recent study by the University Research Center. The study examined both the public universities’ economic contribution and the role their graduates played in...
Lottery’s Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Jumps Again
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow and six more weeks of winter coming, but he didn’t see this: the Lottery announced the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot will be increased to an estimated $720,000 ahead of tonight’s 9:30 p.m. drawing. Mississippi Match...
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Sets Record at $700,000
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot since the inception of the game has reached an estimated $700,000 for the drawing tomorrow night, Feb. 2. The previous Mississippi Match 5 record jackpot of $665,000 was hit in July 2021 and was split between two winning...
Atmos Energy warns customers of bogus scammers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Atmos Energy customers are asked to be on high alert for scammers. Whether it is bogus imposters demanding money at your door or emails and texts demanding bill payments, utility companies are seeing an increase in reports of scammers seeking financial and other private information. Atmos...
Cool and wet beginning to February
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying consistently cool heading into the new month. Rain showers are also going to be present once again for another day. Better weather is on the horizon, so hold on just a little longer!. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: While the rain chance has been fairly light for...
Atmos Energy Customers Need to Stay Vigilant Against Utility Scammers
MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – During this time of the year, Atmos Energy would like to remind customers to be on alert for potential scams targeting utility customers. “Beware of impostors demanding payment at your door – our employees will not collect payments in person,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and the Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call our customer service number at 888.286.6700 to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities. Also, beware of bogus emails or texts requesting immediate payment of your bill, particularly with prepaid debit cards.”
Motorists encouraged to drive cautiously amid possible icy conditions
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Most areas in Northeast Mississippi were clear of widespread ice on roads and bridges, but motorists were still urged to be cautious when venturing out. Isolated patches of ice were reported on bridges in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were helping monitor road conditions across their nine-county coverage area.
A few more hours of rain before the sun
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Power outages and black ice remain on roadways for NW Mississippi. Rain continues to fall through our Thursday. Sun returns into the forecast late morning Friday. Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will continue through the evening hours, eventually pushing SE...
February begins chilly with more rain on the way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool weather with additional rain chances start the month. Friday brings back the sunshine!. WEDNESDAY: Drizzle and/or freezing drizzle will highlight the morning as temperatures hover in the upper 20s to lower/middle 30s. Slippery travel remains possible in Alcorn, Tippah, Panola, and Lafayette counties. Temperatures will get above freezing everywhere today and into the 40s SE of the Natchez Trace as rain takes a break toward midday and the afternoon.
