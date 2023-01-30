Minneapolis towed 319 vehicles and issued over 2,500 tickets for winter parking restriction violations in the first three days of enforcement, according to city data provided to Axios on Thursday. Context: The new restrictions, which ban cars from parking on the even side of most streets, went into effect Jan. 27. Minneapolis didn't start enforcement until this Monday. Yes, but: Those are rookie numbers compared to the Jan. 4-6 snow emergency this year. During that stretch, Minneapolis issued a whopping 4,103 tickets and towed 485 vehicles.My thought bubble: I'm pretty sure at least a dozen of those Monday tows were on my street. Trucks were lined up around the block.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO